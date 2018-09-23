Xiaomi's feature-rich budget phone Redmi 6 Pro made its official debut earlier in the month and since then it has been available only through flash sales. Now, it can be purchased at brick-and-mortar stores.

The new Redmi 6 Pro is said to be available in authorised Mi Partner shops in India, but there's a catch. It costs Rs 500 more compared to online store price. Xiaomi phones, which come in configurations--— 3GB RAM + 32GB and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage costs Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. But, in retail chains, they cost Rs 11,499 and Rs 13,499, respectively.

Is Redmi 5 Pro worth investing your money?

Absolutely yes! Xiaomi's Redmi series has been a gold standard for the budget phones in India and the new Redmi 6 Pro has set the benchmark yet again. I have been using the phone for close to two weeks and it has impressed me, particularly the build quality, camera and the battery life. Stay tuned for the full review next week.

For those unaware, the Redmi 6 Pro sports a 5.84-inch full HD+ screen with an iPhone X-like notch on top, which houses 5MP front camera with face unlock capability. On the rear side, it features vertically aligned dual-cameras and also a fingerprint sensor in the centre.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB storage, 32GB/64GB storage, Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.6 OS ( Android Pie update will be released later) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

As said before, the USP of the Redmi 6 Pro is its camera hardware. It comes with a 12MP+5MP dual camera with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portrait and AI scene detection feature. With this, the Xiaomi phone will be capable of detecting different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more.

For instance, if you are pointing the Redmi 6 Pro camera to a garden, it will intuitively know you are taking a picture of a flower and it adjusts the camera's focus and other settings to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the photo outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame.

On the front, Redmi 6 Pro also features an equally impressive 5MP front camera with AI Portrait, wherein despite having just one lens, it can take selfies with Bokeh blur effect. It allows users to adjust the focus on the background and foreground, which suits best to make it look appealing.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro:

Models Redmi 6 Pro Display 5.84-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with 2.5D curved glass display Brightness: 500 nits

Contrast ratio: 1500:1

Colour Gamut: 84% NTSC

Aspect ratio: 19:9 aspect ratio OS Android Oreo 8.1-based MIUI 10 Processor 14nm class 64-bit 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core GPU Adreno 506 RAM 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB, + expandable up to 256GB via microSD card Camera Main dual cameras: 12MP (with Sony IMX486 sensor, 1.25µm pixel size, PDAF, F2.2 aperture+ 5MP (with Samsung S5K5E8 sensor, 1.12µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture)

Front: 5MP sensor Battery 4,000mAh battery Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM, face unlock, fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), GPS+GLONASS, infrared sensor Dimensions 149.33 × 71.68 × 8.75 mm Weight 178g Colours Black, Blue, Gold, Rose Gold and Red Price 3GB RAM+32GB storage: Rs 10,999

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage: Rs 12,999 (Note: It's an introductory price. The company might increase if the depreciation of Rupee against Dollar continues after two months)

