If you loved the big 6.4-inch display on the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 phablet, then you'll be happy to know that its successor the Mi Max 3 will come with a dual rear camera setup as well.

Leaked images of TPU back cases of the MI Max 3 have been spotted on China's Alibaba website (1688.com), giving us a glimpse of what to expect from Xiaomi's next "big" smartphone. Also, the fact that Xiaomi had launched the Mi Max 2 in May last year hints that it's about time the next-generation Mi Max could be unveiled, most probably in the coming weeks.

The leaked TPU case for the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 shows cut-outs for a rear fingerprint scanner at the center just like what we've seen on its predecessor. But the interesting bit is the cut-out for a vertically positioned dual-camera setup just above it toward the left corner of the case.

The LED flash could be positioned between the two camera sensors, similar to the setup we've seen on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Furthermore, on the top part of the TPU case, we can see an opening for a 3.5mm audio jack, a smaller opening for a secondary mic and what appears to be an opening for the IR blaster at the middle.

Below, we see cut-outs for a bottom-firing speaker grille, microphone grille, and cutout for what could be a USB Type-C port in the middle.

From the images of the TPU case, we can expect that the Mi Max 3 will feature a similar design as its predecessor. It reveals that the Mi Max 3 comes with a dual-camera setup, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5-mm audio jack, an IR blaster, bottom firing speakers and USB Type-C connectivity.

But there are some expected features that we might get to see on the phone.

Mi Max 3 expected features

The Mi Max 2 became a popular choice for those who wanted a large-screen device with a huge 5,300mAh battery. And it looks like the sequel to the Mi Max 2 will also pack a capacious battery.

Also, given that most smartphones these days are launching with 18:9 aspect ratio displays, we can expect the Mi Max 3 to feature a large display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

The 18:9 aspect ratio would mean that the Mi Max 3 will be slightly narrower than the Mi Max 2. We can also expect the Mi Max 3 to sport a larger display than the 6.4-inch panel, but that is a mere speculation.

Previous reports have also suggested that the Mi Max 3 could feature wireless charging. However, if that is the case, then the smartphone may feature a glass back panel instead of metal.

Mi Max 3 rumored specifications

The Mi Max 3 is rumored to arrive with a 6.99-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a 5,500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support.

The smartphone is said to come in two variants – a 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant that will be powered by a Snapdragon 636 Chipset, the same chip that powers the Redmi Note 5 Pro, and a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage with Snapdragon 660 chip on board.