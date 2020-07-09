Xavier Britto, the producer of Vijay's upcoming movie Master, has put an end to the rumours around the release of the film on the OTT platform. He has said that the Tamil flick will only release in the cinema halls.

In an interview with a Tamil magazine, Xavier Britto has stated Master is a mega-budget film and it will release once the Covid-19 situation returns to normalcy. The film might release for Diwali 2020 or Pongal 2021. He has assured that their project will be different from the actor's previous films.

The filmmakers across the nation are planning to release movies in the OTT platform as there are no signs of reopening of theatres due to the raising Covid-19 situation. Initially, small movies started having a digital release.

In a major development, it was announced that seven big movies will be directly out on the OTT platform. Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Vidyut Jamwal's Khuda Haafiz, Sanjay Dutt's Sadak 2, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull and Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase are the films which are skipping theatrical release and will be out on the OTT platform.