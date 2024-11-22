Elon Musk on Friday claimed that his social media platform X is the number one news app on Apple's AppStore in India.

"X is now #1 for news in India!" wrote Musk on X, reposting a DogeDesigner (an account related to Musk) post.

X is followed by the American social media platform Reddit and Dainik Bhaskar.

However, the platform doesn't feature on the top charts list for News and Magazines on the Google Play Store.

India has the third highest number of X users by country with approximately 25 million plus users.

Lauding the feat, users suggested Musk should also start live-streaming cricket on the platform, which "will make X number 1 in India for everything".

It "would be awesome to have a better cricket viewing experience on X! This is where all of India comes to talk about the game but there's not one place which ties all conversations together," a user posted.

"+1 IPL could be a great test bed for this. Grok can potentially give constant summary based on all live tweets," added another user.

Musk bought out the social media platform for a whopping $44 billion in October 2022, following which he rebranded it and actively advocated and promoted it to be an alternative news source and a free speech platform.

Under Musk's ownership, X has been actively promoted as an alternative to the traditional media.

Musk was also vocal about his support to US Republican candidate Donald Trump who later won the US elections this year.

Musk aims to make X an "everything app" with a range of services including job search, e-commerce, etc.

Meanwhile, Musk, the CEO and founder of Tesla and SpaceX, has recently asked people on X to upload their medical data so that his Grok AI chatbot could learn to interpret MRIs and CT scans.

"Try submitting x-ray, PET, MRI or other medical images to Grok for analysis," Musk wrote on X. "This is still early stage, but it is already quite accurate and will become extremely good. Let us know where Grok gets it right or needs work."

(With inputs from IANS)