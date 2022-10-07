WWE wrestler Sara Lee passes away aged 30. Her mother Terri Lee took to social media and announced her daughter's death. In the long post, she wrote, "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete."

However, there is no confirmation of the cause or reason for her death. However, two days ago Sara shared a gym selfie on her Instagram and said that she was recovering from the sinus infection.

Her post read: "Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row... first ever sinus infection kicked my butt #Saraselfie #gains."

WWE condoles the demise of the 30-year-old sports star

WWE's statement read, "WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. Born and raised in Hope Township, Michigan, Lee excelled in powerlifting before eventually joining the sixth season of WWE's "Tough Enough." Lee went on to win the fan vote for "Tough Enough" and serve as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans,"

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jtjjnG52n7 — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022

Twitter, fans and several sports stars mourn Sara's demise

Her fellow WWE wrestler Bull James launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Cory and their children.

Her fellow WWE wrestler Bull James launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Cory and their children.

My heart is absolutely broken ? . I am lost for words and I am still in absolute shock. I love you and will miss you eternally Sara Lee.

No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. ♥️

The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree. pic.twitter.com/XLlLFXDOcF — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 6, 2022

"We're all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee," the campaign — which has raised more than $50,000 of its $20,000 goal — read. "As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried a

Sara Lee Memorial Fund ??? https://t.co/lzypdT7UBO — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 7, 2022

Please keep Sara’s family, especially Cory and the kids in your prayers. If you are able to contribute, please follow the link below. We love you, Cory ?



Sara Lee Memorial Fund https://t.co/vSnD9PU6j5 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 7, 2022

Professional life

Watch Sara Lee's WWE debut against Alicia Fox

Sara Lee won Tough Enough in 2015 (fighting off competition from Chelsea Green, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville in the process) and was rewarded with a one-year WWE contract. After signing with the company, Lee reported duty at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and subsequently competed in eight matches on the NXT developmental brand. Lee parted ways with WWE upon the expiration of her contract in September 2016.

Lee hadn't worked a match since leaving WWE. Her final match took place in August 2016 when she teamed up with current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan to take on Aliyah and Billie Kay in a losing effort at an NXT live event in August 2016.

Personal life

Sara Lee was married to Cory James Weston, who is a former WWE wrestler under the name 'Wesley Blake', in 2017 and the couple had three kids together.

What is a Sinus infection?

A sinus infection (medically called sinusitis or rhinosinusitis) occurs when your nasal cavities become infected, swollen, and inflamed. As a defence mechanism against an irritant like dust, pollen etc., our body secretes body flu cough-cold-flu-like helm and flushes out the foreign body.

The first thing to realize is that all sinus infections are not the same. A sinus infection, a.k.a. sinusitis, can be either a viral or bacterial infection. The term "sinusitis" simply means that there's irritation in your sinuses, which make up the lining around the air spaces between bones that surround your nose.

Ear, nose and throat specialist Raj Sindwani, MD, says the only way to know whether it's a cold or a bacterial infection in the early stages is to swab inside the nose and grow a culture.

Can sinus lead to death?

Rare cases can turn serious

"In rare cases, sinus infections in the rear centre of one's head can spread into the brain. This can lead to life-threatening conditions like meningitis or brain abscess", Dr. Sindwani says.

"Before antibiotics, people would die from sinusitis," he says. But he emphasizes that such complications are unlikely. "In most cases, the bacterial infection goes away, especially if you don't have underlying medical problems", he adds.