The road to WrestleMania has officially begun and the 2019 edition of the Royal Rumble is over. The show had its highs and its underwhelming moments.
While WWE managed to surprise their audience with a few matches, the ending to the main show may have left some people craving for more. While it was obvious that the number 30 entrant in the men's Royal Rumble would not be R Truth as promised, people definitely expected a more inspiring choice than Nia Jax. But the WWE Universe was left happy as Jax got eliminated after a sequence of successive finishing moves from Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton.
Here are the results from the event held at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
KICK OFF SHOW
United States Championship – Rusev (C) vs Shinsuke Nakamura
Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE RAW tag team championship – Bobby Roode and Chad Gable vs Rezar and Scott Dawson
Winner: Boddy Roode and Chad Gable
Cruiserweight Championship - Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Towaza vs. Hideo Itami
Winner: Buddy Murphy
MAIN SHOW
WWE SmackDown women's championship – Asuka (C) vs Becky Lynch
Winner: Asuka
Rating: 7.5/10
WWE SmackDown tag team championships – The Bar (C) vs The Miz and Shane McMahon
Winner: The Miz and Shane McMahon
Rating: 6/10
WWE Championship – Daniel Bryan (C) vs AJ Styles
Winner: Daniel Bryan
Rating: 5/10
WWE RAW women's championship – Ronda Rousey (C) vs Sasha Banks
Winner: Ronda Rousey
Rating: 9/10
WWE Universal Championship – Brock Lesnar (C) vs Finn Balor
Winner: Brock Lesnar
Rating: 8/10
WWE women's Royal Rumble match
Winner: Becky Lynch
Rating: 8.5/10
WWE men's Royal Rumble match
Winner: Seth Rollins
Rating: 6.5/10
Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to the results.
In the #RoyalRumble I really wanted someone unpredictable to win like Rey Mysterio or someone from the new day. It'd be a breath of fresh air in WWE. Then again, anything can happen up until WrestleMania. Also Batista WYA?— Paul Cramer (@SJG_4) January 28, 2019
Loved the result and drama of the Women’s. One of the best start to finish men’s in recent memory. Balor/Brock stole the show for me though. #RoyalRumble— Mattitude Era (@HeelMatthew) January 28, 2019
Highly enjoyable #RoyalRumble event. Here were my top-3 matches:— Sean Coyle (@seanpcoyle25) January 28, 2019
- Brock Lesnar vs. Finn Balor
- Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles
- Asuka vs. Becky Lynch#WWE #RAW #SDLive #WrestleMania
Man @WWE a real joke.. feel bad for guys like @BraunStrowman Drew McIntyre and R Truth.. R Truth been there 20 years and gets jobbed out to a woman.. and honestly Braun and Drew deserve a push Seth Rollins already had his time smh #RoyalRumble— FauxBrissett (@BrissettFaux) January 28, 2019