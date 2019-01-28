Seth Rollins WWE
Seth Rollins is the favourite to win the men's Royal Rumble match.JP Yim/Getty Images

The road to WrestleMania has officially begun and the 2019 edition of the Royal Rumble is over. The show had its highs and its underwhelming moments.

While WWE managed to surprise their audience with a few matches, the ending to the main show may have left some people craving for more. While it was obvious that the number 30 entrant in the men's Royal Rumble would not be R Truth as promised, people definitely expected a more inspiring choice than Nia Jax. But the WWE Universe was left happy as Jax got eliminated after a sequence of successive finishing moves from Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton.

Here are the results from the event held at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

KICK OFF SHOW

United States Championship – Rusev (C) vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura 

WWE RAW tag team championship – Bobby Roode and Chad Gable vs Rezar and Scott Dawson

Winner: Boddy Roode and Chad Gable

Cruiserweight Championship - Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Towaza vs. Hideo Itami

Winner: Buddy Murphy 

MAIN SHOW

WWE SmackDown women's championship – Asuka (C) vs Becky Lynch

Winner: Asuka 

Rating: 7.5/10

WWE SmackDown tag team championships – The Bar (C) vs The Miz and Shane McMahon

Winner: The Miz and Shane McMahon

Rating: 6/10

WWE Championship – Daniel Bryan (C) vs AJ Styles

Winner: Daniel Bryan 

Rating: 5/10

WWE RAW women's championship – Ronda Rousey (C) vs Sasha Banks

Winner: Ronda Rousey

Rating: 9/10

WWE Universal Championship – Brock Lesnar (C) vs Finn Balor

Winner: Brock Lesnar 

Rating: 8/10

WWE women's Royal Rumble match

Winner: Becky Lynch 

Rating: 8.5/10

WWE men's Royal Rumble match

Winner: Seth Rollins 

Rating: 6.5/10


Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to the results. 