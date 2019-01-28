The road to WrestleMania has officially begun and the 2019 edition of the Royal Rumble is over. The show had its highs and its underwhelming moments.

While WWE managed to surprise their audience with a few matches, the ending to the main show may have left some people craving for more. While it was obvious that the number 30 entrant in the men's Royal Rumble would not be R Truth as promised, people definitely expected a more inspiring choice than Nia Jax. But the WWE Universe was left happy as Jax got eliminated after a sequence of successive finishing moves from Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton.



Here are the results from the event held at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

KICK OFF SHOW

United States Championship – Rusev (C) vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE RAW tag team championship – Bobby Roode and Chad Gable vs Rezar and Scott Dawson

Winner: Boddy Roode and Chad Gable

Cruiserweight Championship - Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Towaza vs. Hideo Itami

Winner: Buddy Murphy

MAIN SHOW

WWE SmackDown women's championship – Asuka (C) vs Becky Lynch

Winner: Asuka

Rating: 7.5/10

WWE SmackDown tag team championships – The Bar (C) vs The Miz and Shane McMahon

Winner: The Miz and Shane McMahon

Rating: 6/10

WWE Championship – Daniel Bryan (C) vs AJ Styles

Winner: Daniel Bryan

Rating: 5/10

WWE RAW women's championship – Ronda Rousey (C) vs Sasha Banks

Winner: Ronda Rousey

Rating: 9/10

WWE Universal Championship – Brock Lesnar (C) vs Finn Balor

Winner: Brock Lesnar

Rating: 8/10

WWE women's Royal Rumble match

Winner: Becky Lynch

Rating: 8.5/10

WWE men's Royal Rumble match

Winner: Seth Rollins

Rating: 6.5/10



Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to the results.

In the #RoyalRumble I really wanted someone unpredictable to win like Rey Mysterio or someone from the new day. It'd be a breath of fresh air in WWE. Then again, anything can happen up until WrestleMania. Also Batista WYA? — Paul Cramer (@SJG_4) January 28, 2019

Loved the result and drama of the Women’s. One of the best start to finish men’s in recent memory. Balor/Brock stole the show for me though. #RoyalRumble — Mattitude Era (@HeelMatthew) January 28, 2019

Highly enjoyable #RoyalRumble event. Here were my top-3 matches:



- Brock Lesnar vs. Finn Balor

- Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

- Asuka vs. Becky Lynch#WWE #RAW #SDLive #WrestleMania — Sean Coyle (@seanpcoyle25) January 28, 2019