Roman Reigns is back and will be one of the marquee attractions at the WrestleMania. Now, the former WWE champion has suggested a rather radical change to the schedule to help the men of women of the WWE universe.

Reigns was speaking with TalkSport's Alex McCarthy and said that an off-season needs to be incorporated into the schedule which will help the 'performers to heal'. He reasoned that almost all sports all around the world have a period of rest, which is primarily the phase before the season starts and this is where WWE should contemplate seriously.

One can understand where Reigns is coming from; WWE rattles along all through the year, the action keeps shifting from city to city as well as it carries on in tours of Europe, Asia, and South America every year. There is also RAW, SmackDown, and NXT on a weekly basis which takes away any cooling period from the wrestlers.

The action intensifies towards the end of the year during the Christmas and New Year period, as there are different live shows along with the usual RAW and SmackDown shows on Monday and Tuesday night, respectively. The demand for action is forever on the rise and hence, if the aforementioned suggestion is incorporated any time soon remains to be seen.

Vince McMahon's original plans for WrestleMania 35 main event out

In a separate development, as per the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE had to shelve the original plans for the WrestleMania 35 main event and new changes were made.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has revealed details about original plans for the WrestleMania 35 main event:

"Rousey vs. Flair, along with whatever would be the Universal title match involving Roman Reigns (who was eventually beating Brock Lesnar) would be the headliners." H/T: RingsideNews

As per the current plans, there is a triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. However, this is solely dependent on what the result of the match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte at Fastlane.

As for the WWE Universal Championship match, Roman Reigns had to give it up after he had to walk out owing to a health scare. It was subsequently won by Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel after beating Braun Strowman. At WrestleMania, Lesnar will now take on the winner of the 2019 men's Royal Rumble- Seth Rollins.