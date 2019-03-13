Ever since his return to the ring, Roman Reigns has been hogging all the headlines for all the right reasons. From his entry into WrestleMania to the reunion of the Shield, the former WWE champion is creating all the right noises.

Now, after the announcement which was made earlier this year of him making the Hollywood acting debut alongside the Rock in Hobbs & Shaw, which is a spin-off of Fast and Furious, Reigns has now been snapped up in another high profile role - this time it is a Netflix feature.

Actress Candace Smith, who is quite a prominent face and who has appeared in shows like Heroes as well as Entourage & Joey, recently took to Instagram to break the news that she along with Roman Reigns will be the stars of a Netflix-exclusive comedy show - The Wrong Missy.

Hobbs & Shaw is slated to be released later this year, and now the WWE superstar has three high-profile releases lines up in 2019.

Reigns was off WWE television ever since he announced his health condition, back on October 22. He even gave up his Universal Championship and informed that he'd be stepping away from the action to undergo treatment for leukaemia - a disease he has been dealing with for over 11 years.

He was in Hawaii earlier this year, and in a recent post put out by The Rock, it was revealed that he is featuring in Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw.

Thumbs up to Charlotte versus Ronda Rousey versus Becky Lynch

Reigns has always been a vocal supporter of women WWE wrestlers and in a recent interview with Sky Sports, he expressed his happiness that three women will be headlining WWE's biggest night of the year for the first time in history:

"What better way to showcase what we've been doing for years with our women? I stand firmly behind these strong women and I'm so proud of them and the strength and the determination they've shown. They're role models for our own children. My daughter is 11 years old and these women are showing her the way and showing her that women can do anything men can do, even better sometimes," he said.

"They're all great examples and if women can handle giving birth and all of the crazy things that come along with nurturing life then why can't they main-event a sports entertainment show? They can do everything that is super-hard in life and I know they can knock that out of the park too," he further added.