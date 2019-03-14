The big focus right now for WWE is WrestleMania, but recent developments show that the universe is already focusing on Summer Slam as the advertisements for the same are already doing the rounds. Well, it won't take place until August 11th, but different reports indicate that WWE wants to make the affair a grand event.

The promotional material for SummerSlam has now been revealed, but there are high-profile names which are missing from the list. Dean Ambrose, Ronda Rousey, and Brock Lesnar are the bigger names which are not on the poster for what is being touted as 'The Biggest Party of The Summer'.

It needs to be mentioned here that Dean Ambrose's future with WWE is not yet clear, while Ronda Rousey is slated to take a sabbatical from WWE after her main event at WrestleMania. Brock Lesnar, who has been a huge attraction since 2012, could well miss this season as he too takes a much-needed break from the company.

Dean Ambrose's contract will terminate after WrestleMania

Also, WWE has already confirmed that Dean Ambrose has not signed a new WWE contract when his current deal expires following WrestleMania, and although the company is willing to renegotiate his terms, Ambrose could well walk out of WWE. SummerSlam 2019 takes place on August 11th live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada

As far as developments in WWE are concerned, the past few weeks have seen a number of NXT Call-ups on the WWE main roster. However, there is one thing which really stands out is that all these call-ups have no allegiance to any RAW or SmackDown, but frequent appearances have really made it very confusing to figure out what exactly are the plans and where the loyalties lie.

Few Superstars like EC3, Heavy Machinery, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross have all been added to the main roster only a few weeks back, although they have not been utilized by the company so far. Also, Aleister Black and Ricochet have made their maiden appearances on WWE roster and have now earned their rights to become the mainstay in the Tag Team division.

Now such developments have sparked off intense speculations that these call-ups could well signal a huge shakeup after the completion of WrestleMania.