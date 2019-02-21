The end is quite near as far as the career of Kurt Angle is concerned. There are reports that Angle could well face a retirement match at Wrestlemania 35. It has been a rather scratchy last couple of months for Angle in the circuit. He returned to WWE in 2017 and was immediately inducted into the Hall of Fame. He teamed up with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins to face The Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane, Cesaro, and Sheamus.

One now hopes that if indeed WrestleMania 35 is Angle's last, WWE organises a befitting farewell match. Although the opponent is not yet clear, it should definitely not be a filler match with the likes of Baron Corbin.

The only matches finalised for WrestleMania 35, which is slated to be on April 7, 2019, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, are Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship and Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship.

The New Day headed for a split

In another development, the extremely popular The New Day could well be headed for a split. However, Big E, in his recent address, said that there was a lot for the group to achieve: "That's something that we talk about often that we have no desire to do whatsoever, but for people that want something fresh and different, I feel like there's a lot we haven't done. We initially wanted to be this Nation of Domination-esque group, very serious and aggressive. That's a run we never had. We've been silly, to some degree, for the last 4 years. That's something we feel we can do, if that is an option," he said.

Having been viewed as a star proposition in a group, The New Day has recently started featuring in one-on-one feud. They are also riding high on Kofi Kingston's wave of momentum urging him on to become the next champion of the WWE Universe. Big E also said that they could well turn heel, but all their off-ring activities and popularity could prevent any such development.

"Of course, we'd be excited to be heels. Of course, we'd want to do something in that vein and shake things up a bit, but if this is the role we're given – that's always been our mentality – we're going to knock it out of the park to the best of our ability," he added.