Triple H, who has featured quite sporadically in the recent past, plays a very critical role behind the scenes. With the WrestleMania less than two months away, there are reports that suggest that Triple H might take the ring in the marquee event. It should be mentioned here that his last bout was at Crown Jewel where he was paired with Shawn Michaels to face the Brothers of Destruction.

He tore his pectoral muscles at Crown Jewel, but could achieve fitness before the event. His entry in events over the years has been hugely anticipated and it should be no different this year. As far as his opponent for the marquee clash is concerned, Batista and Dean Ambrose remain the two big possibilities. As far as Batista is concerned, he shares a rather colourful history with Triple H. They have also worked together in the Evolution stable, but Batista proudly announced at the SmackDown 1000, that the Game has never got the better of him, ever.

"This man [Triple H] has single-handedly changed this business. He runs this business. This man is this business. 14-time world champion. There is nothing, nothing that this man hasn't done in this business… Except beat me," he had said. This rivalry could be milked by the WWE officials and might well be one of the marquee clashes in the event.

End of the road for Kurt Angle?

In another development, ardent fans of WWE could be in for a bit of a disappointment as Brad Shepard revealed on the Oh You Didn't Know Wrestling Show that Kurt Angle is in a rather bleak physical condition at the moment. "Now Kurt Angle can barely move. I'm told that he moves like Mick Foley backstage Standing still he looks pretty good, we can see that in the ring but, when you watch him, I've been told, getting in and out of his car, It's "unfortunate". So Kurt Angle is not in good physical shape at all and he is on his way out of the company, " revealed Shepard.