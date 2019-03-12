After a hugely successful Fastlane, which was praised by fans and critics alike, all the attention to shift to the greatest show of them all - WrestleMania. After months of intense debates and deliberations, WWE has finally officially confirmed a match that the whole WWE Universe was looking forward to.

Taking to Twitter, WWE WrestleMania made the big announcement. Becky Lynch will take on Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey for the championship. The story was always building up and this announcement has cleared all the air about the same.

Becky Lynch had won the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match and then chose Ronda Rousey as her preferred opponent for Wrestlemania 35 for the RAW Women's Championship. It has not been an easy path for Lynch ever since her knee injury following which she refused to avail any medical checkup which forced Triple H stepping in and suspending her till she was not declared medically fit.

Now, when she was medically fit, she ran into Chairman Vince McMahon who dropped the axe and suspended her for bad behaviour. She was then replaced with Charlotte Flair as the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

However, developments over the last week, made her life easier ever since Stephanie McMahon stepped in and re-instated Lynch. Also, she gave her a shot at joining Flair and Rousey in RAW Women's Championship match if she could defeat Charlotte Flair at Fastlane.

Taking up the challenge, Lynch overcame Flair at Fastlane and even though it came with some help from Ronda Rousey, it was enough for The Man to walk away victorious. Now with the road finally clear, Wrestlemania 35 will take place on April 7, 2019, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Woods and Big E slam Vince McMahon for screwing Kofi Kingston at Fastlane

In another development in Fastlane, Vince McMahon screwed over Kofi Kingston once again. And now these actions have started to have repercussions. After forcing Kingston to wait around for nearly an hour, he was told that he was added to a triple threat match. However, things turned turtle when he walked out for the match - it was announced that he would be in a handicap match against The Bar instead. Kofi got destroyed by Sheamus and Cesaro.

Big E and Xavier Woods have now taken to Twitter to respond toMr.McMahon's actions.

This is what Big E had to say:

"This doing the right thing clearly ain't it. Maybe we need to knock over a liquor store or something to be a star here...Please send me your petty crimes suggestions."

Xavier Woods was not very pleased with how things had turned out to be:

"I can't believe.... Actually I can believe that @TrueKofi got screwed again. This is ridiculous and we will figure out a way to make this right."