Being an imaginative person plays a key role in your success and Mujahid Ali Khan knows this well. Born on 4th January in the heart of Delhi, the writer and modern Urdu poet has come a long way. By penning down his feelings into words, he has gained a lot of fans over a period of time, he says. He accolades Mothers through his Ghazals and everyone relates to it. Published in several newspapers, his art has reached several people.

After completing his Master's from the Delhi University Of India, he continued to follow his passion for modern Urdu poetry. He firmly believes that one needs to be at a certain level of maturity to pen down their feelings into words. When he was asked about his work, he said, "I just connect with people with my words. I affirm and allow myself to follow my heart and that leads me to my success." Reportedly, he has also penned down a memoir that is yet to be published.

He also finds his way to connect with his fans. By updating his couplets on his official Facebook Page, he gets a lot of praise from his supporters and followers. Most of his poems are dedicated to people who have played a significant role in his life.

When he was asked about his upcoming goals, he said, " All I want in life is to satisfy my fans with my verses. I work diligently to make sure that people around me are content with my poems and I plan to continue it."

Globally leading next-generation technology services and consulting firms even recognized his art and awarded him with first prize winner in Infosys Got Talent in state-level competition, he claims. He is highly interested in Live paid shows and has made an appearance in several events. His passion is to make this competitive world a better living place through his verses.