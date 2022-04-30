Exploring different layers of creativity is a life skill that very few people possess. Ayaz Gorakhpuri is one of the few creative professionals who has impressed with his writing skills. Playing with words, and adding meaning to life is what the writer does the best. Coming from the Gorakhpuri Gharana, he is the son of the popular poet Zafar Gorakhpuri. Weaving magic with his writing, he turned into a lyricist with Zee Music Company's music video titled 'Tera Hi Ehsaas'.

Known for penning meaningful shayari, he became a lyricist after his colleagues discovered his talent for writing. While shayari and poetry remain timeless today, he thought to become a full-time lyricist for songs and feature films. He has been winning everyone's heart with his heartwarming words.

His latest work as a lyricist was for Dev Negi's music video, 'Kya Fark Padta Hai' featuring Shaheer Sheikh and Yukti Kapoor. The song is not just a treat to the ears, but the lyrics are widely appreciated by the listeners. 'Kya Fark Padta Hai' also featured Ayaz along with Shaheer and Yukti. The song was released earlier in February this year, and it has managed to garner more than 3 million views on YouTube. He has also got two films in the pipeline which will release later this year.

According to the lyricist, the best way to express emotions is through words. "Music complements lyrics, and that's how a musical melody works. When I pen down any lyrics, I understand the theme and context of the song. For me, writing is all about connecting different emotions and presenting on-screen through songs", he said. The writer turned actor has featured in several other music videos, and he has various other projects releasing soon.

As he is getting newer projects, he is glad to take his father's legacy ahead. From an early age, the lyricist has been surrounded by books, shayars and writers. Growing up in a creative yet intellectual environment, he read ghazals and nazms and started practising writing after which he performed at different mushairas to garner recognition.

In addition, he stated that he always had the pressure of continuing a legacy set by his father. As the current generation is hooked to the upbeat and fast-paced music, he revealed that shayaris, ghazals and soft music will always be loved and adored by the audience. As an avid learner to experience new things, he has a lot to offer to the audience in the times to come.