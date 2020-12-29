The most asked question around this time every year is, 'So what is your plan for New Year's Eve?' Sadly, this is not the case for 2020. But this year, let us ring in the New Year, with a different kind of party. All you need is three things – a pair of comfortable PJs, your favourite drink, snacks and some of the best movies this year has seen.

While we are all focusing on crafting some great stories for 2021, let's end the year by watching some great stories that made us survive the pandemic.

The year's 10 most searched films, according to Google, that you can watch on the web:

Dil Bechara:

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara was one of the top Indian movies searched for by people in India. According to Google, Rajput's final cinematic outing was the only movie to make it to the overall top 10 trending list.

Based on a novel by John Green named The Fault In Our Stars. The novel was made into a Hollywood film with the same title.

Soorarai Pottru

Language: Tamil

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Inspired by Captain GR Gopinath's journey, this Sudha Kongara directorial was just the right movie to lift our deflated spirits in a desolate year. Soorarai Pottru (Aakasam Nee Haddhu Ra in Telugu), ticked all the right boxes to have us rooting for it. A tale of ambition and grit, which transcends boundaries, is powered by a gripping narrative and an unbelievably good Suriya to cement its place among the best Indian movies released on OTT platforms this year.

Shakuntala Devi

Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, Shakuntala Devi based on the late mathematical genius life known as a human-computer for solving numerical problems correctly within a short span of time. The film is writing and directed by Anu Menon.

The film stars Jisshu Sengupta playing the role of Shakuntala Devi's husband. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video India.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

The is a film based on Tanaji Malusare, trusted lieutenant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Malusare played a major role in capturing the Kondana fort, now known as Sinhagad Fort near Pune in Maharashtra.

The film starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol in lead roles. Om Raut has directed it.

Gunjan Saxena

Gunjan Saxena is based on an IAF pilot's real story, Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian female air force pilot in combat. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female protagonist, while Pankaj Tripathi playing her doting father, whereas Angad Bedi and Manav Vij also appear in pivotal roles.

For the unversed, Gunjan Saxena was a part of Dharma's deal with Netflix, but it was never intended for a theatrical release. The other five films that made it to the list included Laxmii, Sadak 2, Baadhi 3, Extraction, and Gulabo Sitabo.

Extraction

The film starred Chris Hemsworth, who played the role of Tyler Rake, a mercenary-for-hire who is sent to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son (Rudraksha Jaiswal) of a drug lord.

Sadak 2

Interestingly, Sadak 2 trended for all the wrong reasons. The Mahesh Bhatt directorial which released on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar saw the world of social media divided. While one group started the #ThrilledForSadak2 trend to show excitement and wish the star cast and the filmmakers, another section used the hashtag to slam the film.

If you have watched the above films, here's a list of a few more films that you can watch on OTT.

Choose from three of the best crime thriller movies that will watch New Year's Eve:

Ludo

After Jagga Jasoos in 2017, Anurag Basu made an impressive comeback in 2020 with Ludo. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkumar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Sheikh Sanya Malhotra, the film is a screwball comedy that is largely entertaining. The characters are well-etched, and credit must be given to Basu for drawing humour from their helplessness when caught up in unfamiliar territories.

Genre: Anthology dark comedy crime film

Where to watch: Netflix

Serious Men

The year's best Hindi film, Serious Men, directed by Sudhir Mishra and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as an enraged Dalit con artist, is one of those rare experiences where it seems as if every department — costumes, sound, lighting — is in a jazz-like groove. Serious Men is an Indian Hindi-language satirical comedy-drama film directed by Sudhir Mishra.

The film is based on the book of the same name by Manu Joseph and features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment produce the film. It was released on Netflix on 2 October 2020.

Genre: satirical comedy-drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Film: Chhupam Chhaai

The film Chhupam Chupia is based in the heartland of mythological city Ujjain, MP. The beautiful film gives an insight into the lives of six teenage friends, who secretly run "Friends Private Detective Agency". The young masterminds are on a mission to solve their first case, "The Case of Three Blackmailers".

After completing their first case, the terrific bundle of kids decide upon the second case. However, their lives take a U-turn after Yash (teenager kid) starts seeing his ex-classmate Himanshu's spirit. Well, the second mission gets spookier than one can imagine. Kudos to all the kids that performed their given parts flawlessly, to the writer and the director for such an intriguing and gripping storyline. The film is definitely worth watching once, and we bet you won't regret it. Indeed, these young detectives are masterminds. Will they crack the curious case? For that, you need to watch the film!

Director: Pratik Mittal

Run time: 94 min

Genre: Adventure, horror, thriller,

Cast: Akshat Jain, Anshu Khatri, Sanika Vyas, Sanket Chauhan, Raachit Kothari, Purva Bhawsar

Platforms: MX Player (India), Hungama Play (India), Airtel Xstream (India)

Youth based romantic shows for millennials

Mismatched

Cast: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli

Mismatched is a story of Rishi (Rohit Saraf) searching for his happily ever after and Dimple (Prajakta Koli), who dreams of being a tech-wizard. While they hit it off on a wrong note, the two develop a friendship over a period of time. Lost together in their own journeys, this perfectly imperfect Mismatched couple build an amazing app while navigating an oddball bunch of friends, nasty bullies, a snooty professor and above all, each other! Will Dimple fall in love with Rishi, will Rishi get his future wife? Watch this insanely cutesy friendship -love story.

Rohit is the web's latest sensation as is monikered as the national crush, especially after the show's stupendous success. While digital content creator Prajakta Kohli's power-packed performers won several hearts. This slice of life, the easy-breezy show will lift your mood and will make your New Year's Eve better and brighter.

Where to watch: Netflix

Please Find Attached (Season 2)

Cast: Ayush Mehra, Barkha Singh

Whoever said this generation has no time for love, got it all wrong. Meet Sanya (Barkha Singh ) and Shaurya, (Ayush Mehra) colleagues, and flatmates fall in love. While they chart their individual careers, they gradually learn how to balance both their worlds. Sanya and Shaurya's ups and downs take you on a fascinating journey of what it takes to make a relationship work today, and their story is every bit relatable with young couples and is definitely worth watching.

Where to watch: Dice Media's YouTube channel.