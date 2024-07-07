Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. The third pre-wedding sangeet ceremony was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday. The event was a star-studded affair with who's who from the cricket arena and celebs attended the sangeet and blessed Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

Celebs who graced their presence are:

Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Orry among other.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

Best Dressed

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir twinned in black outfits. Ranbir was seen dressed up in a bandh gala suit. Alia looked stunning in a black lehenga and black bralette blouse.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika weren't papped on the red carpet but were at the event; several pictures and videos of them have surfaced online. Deepika wore a purple saree as she flaunted her baby bump.

Deepika looked stunning in a Bhadra Sanjali five-yard saree, featuring intricate embroidery that pays homage to Indian craftsmanship.

Nita Ambani looked royal as she wore a gorgeous fuchsia pink lehenga for the star-studded occasion. Her ensemble is designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

The Instagram page of Falguni Shane Peacock posted Nita Ambani's pictures in their custom-designed jewelled lehenga with the caption, "The Beautiful Mrs Nita Ambani in custom @falgunishanepeacockindia Jewelled lehenga." The ensemble turned the groom-to-be's mother into a royal queen.

Nita Ambani draped the matching sequin-embellished georgette dupatta like a saree pallu with her lehenga. She accessorised the jewelled lehenga set with a heavy choker necklace, floral-shaped earrings, a mang tika, matha patti, rings, and kadhas.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

Groom-to-be Anant Ambani donned a gold ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Radhika Merchant wore a light, multi-panelled tissue skirt in pastel hues, hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals. Her ensemble included an off-shoulder crystal statement blouse and a dupatta draped around her arm.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a peacock-themed outfit, specially designed by Manish Malhotra

Sharing details about her outfit, Janhvi shared a lengthy post on social media. A section of her caption read, "For the last leg of celebrations I knew I wanted to wear things that have a personal meaning. Since so many of my most special memories have been in Jamnagar, in complete solitude from the world surrounded by nature and beauty and wildlife, and people I care about so deeply- we decided to take inspiration from there. "Everywhere you look in Jamnagar, you will be greeted by a beautifully preening peacock or two, or three; or 10. Entering your lawns, fluttering their feathers, skipping across the roads, sometimes eating your breakfast. And so what started off as a peacock-coloured lehenga, ended up as a full-on peacock feather skirt!! So in honour of DDC and PPC, in honor of the JAM WAGS- in honour of our Jam Mems and most importantly in honor of Anant and @radhmerch1610 who always make us feel like their home is ours- a peacock lehenga executed to perfection by the genius @manishmalhotra05 and his most dedicated team of artists."

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani opted for a vibrant blue and silver pre-draped saree. The classy and well-draped ensemble featured a shiny silver brooch at the waist. This was the first saree designed by the brand's new creative director, Daniel Roseberry.

Isha paired the outfit with a contrasting and shimmery silver blouse that was simply a gorgeous piece of art. The uniquely structured and glittery blouse was embellished with sequins and crystal work, along with some delicate beads in the mix.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twinned at the star-studded event in black traditional ensembles. While Alia wore a sequin-embellished bralette and lehenga set, Ranbir complemented her in a bandhgala brocade sherwani set.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni

MS Dhoni wore a cream silk kurta, floral embroidered jacket, and white pants, Sakshi dazzled in an off-shoulder blouse, flared lehenga, and a net dupatta.

Mira Rajput looked breathtakingly gorgeous she flaunted her abs, and she opted for a black embroidered lehenga set.

Vidya Balan didn't opt for the black or shimmery gold outfit. She looked stunning in a gorgeous floral deep-neck blouse that she paired it with a flared lehenga skirt and a cape-styled jacket draped like a dupatta.

Worst Dressed

Netizens were unimpressed with celebs donning dazzling and shimmery gold outfits and said it didn't look classy at all.

Ananya Pandey wore a golden shimmery Manish Malhotra saree, She paired her saree with an off-shoulder bralette-style blouse and dazzling diamond jewellery.

Shehnaaz Gill's look was total thumbs down at Anant and Radhika's sangeet, she opted for a shimmering golden saree and paired the radiant six yards with a matching bralette blouse featuring spaghetti straps.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was brutally trolled for her shimmery outfit. Netizens flocked to the comment section of the paparazzi page and slammed Sara for her sartorial choices.

A user wrote, " Worst dressing sense."

Another mentioned, "Awful outfit."

Ishan Kishan wore a red outfit and was brutally trolled by social media users for her erratic choice of ensemble.

A user wrote, "Looks like he wore a night suit and came for Sangeet.."

Another user mentioned, "He looks like the main actor from the film Laapataa Ladies."

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani will tie the knot on July 12. The wedding festivities will continue till July 14.