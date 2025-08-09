Worst dressed: Malaika Arora's plunging neckline ivory gown, Disha Patani's same old look, Kirran Rao's white pant-suit fail to impress

It was a star-studded night in Mumbai as the crème de la crème of the film and fashion industry attended designer Gaurav Gupta's highly anticipated first-ever bridal couture show, Quantum Entanglement. Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Disha Patani, Vijay Varma, and Neha Dhupia, among others, sashayed in style and panache.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

Disha Patani, the OG glamour queen, turned heads in a striking ensemble, a body-hugging electric blue shimmery off-shoulder dress paired with soft ivory accents. The plunging neckline and thigh-high slit oozed oomph and confidence.

Kiran Rao exuded boss-lady vibes in a crisp white suit featuring a tailored blazer and wide-leg trousers.

Malaika Arora chose a figure-hugging ivory gown with sheer panels and a thigh-high slit. However, her plunging neckline drew mixed reactions, with many netizens criticising the outfit for appearing more vulgar than glamorous. Several also age-shamed her, sparking a wave of online debate.

Nitanshi Goel looked elegant in a maroon off-shoulder gown with a high slit.

Janhvi Kapoor was the showstopper of the evening, walking the ramp alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She donned a structured off-shoulder lehenga with a deep neckline and sculpted detailing. The sheer lehenga paired with a bralette blouse, topped with a dupatta draped over her head, received a lukewarm response from fashion critics. While they appreciated the fabric and craftsmanship, many felt that the way janhvi walked wasn't impressive at all.





Dulquer Salmaan with wife Amal

South superstar Dulquer Salmaan was seen posing with his wife Amal at a fashion show. Dulquer looks handsome as ever in a black suit, while his wife Amal looks stunning in orange orange-hued outfit.