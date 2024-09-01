Even as the BJP has launched a massive damage-controlled exercise to placate the leaders annoyed over the distribution of tickets, the party has yet to receive the desirable results due to the adamant stand taken by workers.

After the efforts of the local leaders failed to pacify the annoyed leaders, the party high command deputed the newly appointed election in-charge Ram Madhav to resolve the crisis.

Despite efforts by senior leaders, the BJP is facing opposition from within, as Suraj Singh Parihar intensified his campaign as an Independent candidate in the Ramban assembly segment of Ramban district and Yuva Morcha leader Rocky Goswami contests as an Independent in Paddar Nagsani.

The party is also facing revolt in other seats, with supporters of Rohit Dubey warning they will force him to contest independently on Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly segment if their demands are not met. Locals in Chhamb and Ramgarh are also opposing the party's decision to field "outsider" candidates.

This comes after Jammu and Kashmir party president Ravinder Raina faced opposition from angry workers who were dissatisfied with the denial of a ticket to Rohit Dubey from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi seat in Reasi district. The workers blocked the highway outside the party office in Katra, and Raina's speech was cut short due to intense opposition.

Later, Dubey visited the party headquarters, where he posed with party candidate Baldev Raj Sharma and other senior leaders, in an attempt to showcase the party's unity.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, national general secretary Tarun Chugh, and other senior leaders were present, emphasizing the party's strength and commitment to victory in the upcoming assembly elections.

Protests continue against distribution of tickets

Protests continued for the fourth day at the BJP office, with workers from the Chhamb constituency demanding a local leader instead of an "outsider" candidate. The first phase of elections will take place on September 18, followed by the second phase on September 25, and the final phase on October 1, with counting scheduled for October 8.

Ram Madhav reaches Jammu

Top BJP leaders and Union Ministers convened an emergency meeting to address growing internal rebellion. The meeting was prompted by senior leaders and activists opposing the party's decision to field outsider candidates, sparking widespread discontent.

Ram Madhav, who rushed to Jammu from Delhi, attended the meeting in which Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, party co-Incharge J&K Ashish Sood, BJP UT President Ravinder Raina, and other senior leaders were present.