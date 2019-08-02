He has conquered great heights of the social media ladder through his travel stories and photography, but what can we expect next from this very popular social media blogger?

Anunay says his next goal is to go on a World Tour in 2020. When asked the story behind it, he says, "I've always traveled to and explored places close-by to where I live, due to both time and financial restrictions. Even though I love taking my time to explore the place deeply, I've also always dreamed of going on a world tour. Now that I feel like I've come so close to realizing my dream, I can't think about anything else and I'm super excited!".

Sounds amazing right? But what keeps him motivated him every day to run towards this goal? "I've always had my priorities clear and travel has been one of my top priorities for a long while now. Regardless of the world tour being a childhood dream, another thing that has me motivated is sustainable tourism. We've heard a lot about it but hardly any of us bother to practice it. Through the tour I want to explore newer ways around the world for sustainable tourism and also to promote it through my stories. We've all collectively got to take responsibility to preserve the beauty of the world if we hope to enjoy it now and forever.", says Anunay.

Looking forward to getting more and more inspired by the stories of the world through the eyes of this impressive youngster.

