Senior Citizens in our country hold a pretty special place in the families. They have warmth in their hearts and love in their eyes and a soul full of wisdom. Just like children, they need our love, support and respect. But in some cases, it has been observed that the elderly are not treated properly in the houses and hence, to attract the attention of the globe towards the well-being of the elderly, the World Senior Citizen's Day is celebrated on August 21.

In Bollywood also, senior citizens have always played a special role in the story. But gone are the day when we used to see elderlies in movies who are focused on getting their grandchildren married and adamant to get their 'Aakhri Iksha' fulfilled. Our generation has witnessed some badass grey hair generation, who have proved that age is just a number.

Let's have look at some sassy and urban cool Bollywood senior citizens, we all need in life:

1. Farida Jalal

Whether it's eloping to summer camp with the granddaughter or remarrying her son, Farida Jalal has been one the coolest Dadi since the '90s. Not only in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but her character as Dai Jaan aka DJ in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum and Magical Nani in the popular TV series 'Shararat', Farida has always filled our hearts with her warm characters.

2. Rishi Kapoor

Talk about the cool grandfather and the name that definitely top the list is Daadu from the Kapoor and Sons movie. The character was so beautifully played by Rishi Kapoor that it made us crave for such grandparents. The young at heart Daadu from this movie loved watching porn, smoked up with his grandkids and applied a face mask to retain his youthful looks. Just Imagine!

3. Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. His character in the award-winning Marathi Movie Natsamrat was an appropriate prediction of things usually senior citizens face in our country. Though he did everything for his kids, he was abandoned by them. But theatre artist Ganpat Ramchandra Belvalkar did not give up and continued his life on his own. As a grandfather, he was pretty cool, had fun with his granddaughter and even taught her some Marathi curse words.

4. Kamlesh Gill

Kamlesh Gill is no doubt one of the most famous Dadi of the silver screen. As a progressive grandmother to Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor, she won the hearts of many. She was not even tech-savvy but also supported her daughter-in-law in her journey and also drinks whiskey with her.

5. Zohra Sehgal

It's not everybody's cup of tea to scold the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan but Zohra Sehgal not only did it with and ease in Cheeni Kum but also made it look fun. She was too cool for the generation as she not only supported his son in life but was also ok with him marrying and dating girls at that age.

6. Surekha Sikri

After winning hearts as 'Daadi Saa' in Balika Vadhu, Surekha spelt the charms of her acting in Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhai ho and nailed the character. Though initially she was portrayed as a strict and stereotypical Dadi, shocked to know that new member is coming in the family, it was later disclosed that she has always been supporting her daughter-in-law and is pretty cool from the inside.

7. Dara Singh

Late veteran actor Dara Singh has beautifully played the character of Daar Ji in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor's movie Jab We Met. His dialogue "Meri umar mein ek hi nazar mein pata chal jaata hai ki ladka aur ladki mein kya chal raha hai." was filled with humour, love and a silver lining of experience. The way he graciously invited his granddaughter's friend to stay and opened the door for him made him one of the coolest Daar Ji.