Spitting tobacco is a prevalent habit in India today. Today is World No Tobacco Day and many are debating on the negatives of chewing and consuming tobacco on social media. This is a day honoured by WHO to address and mitigate the negative impact of tobacco on public health.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a video of rap on anti-spitting on World No Tobacco Day on Twitter. He urged everyone to quit spitting tobacco and help contain the spread of Coronavirus in India.

It's World No Tobacco Day today which focusses on spreading awareness on the negative effects of tobacco and its impact on public health. Tobacco as the highly addictive substance has created numerous health hazards and India has also been victim to it.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a video, an ant-spitting rap video on Twitter addressing the risks of spitting tobacco and how not doing so will help contain Coronavirus. The video shows a family and the turnaround of a man watching the news which showcases the rap who quits chewing tobacco after hearing the rap.

Earlier on Saturday, the Government of Karnataka has also declared chewing and spitting tobacco in any form in public places a punishable offence. Abhishek Bachchan captioned the video on Twitter, "This cool rap video is a great way to drum home the anti-spitting in open message to combat #Covid19. Remember to stop & SOCH – think about your actions & the repercussions this could have on others! Kudos to @PMOIndia @MoHFW_India @BMGFIndia #KhuleMeinNaThooko #MilkeCoronaRoko."

This cool rap video is a great way to drum home the anti-spitting in open message to combat #Covid19. Remember to stop & SOCH – think about your actions & the repercussions this could have on others! Kudos to @PMOIndia @MoHFW_India @BMGFIndia#KhuleMeinNaThooko #MilkeCoronaRoko pic.twitter.com/DD9ySeEEju — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 29, 2020

