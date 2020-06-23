World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus after his Adria Tour tennis project held two events while ignoring social distancing, as per a Daily Mail report.

Earlier, Viktor Troicki became the latest player to test positive for coronavirus after playing in Djokovic's Adria Tour. Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric had also tested positive, raising doubts over tennis governing bodies' intentions of restarting the tour.

Novak Djokovic is the third tennis player to test positive for Coronavirus, the player's wife has also tested positive for the virus. The Serb is now being slammed for attending two events that ignored social distancing. His children have tested negative. While the player is showing no symptoms, he and his family will be in quarantine for the next 14 days. He was tested for the virus immediately upon his arrival in Belgrade.

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena tested positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/xehb3CHEc5 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 23, 2020

The tournament was to be played across countries that constituted former Yugoslavia. The first day of the tournament saw packed stadiums in Belgrade. The ATP wished players and staff who tested positive at the event a speedy recovery and urged, "strict adherence to responsible social distancing" to limit the spread of the virus.

The governing body added that it will implement a variety of precautions and protocols that would be adjusted as and when dictated by the latest medical information to ensure safety at events when the tour resumes on Aug. 14.

Britain's Dan Evans lashed out at Djokovic, saying the Serb should "feel some responsibility" after Dimitrov and Coric tested positive.

"I just think it's a poor example to set," Evans was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. Put it this way, I don't think you should be having a players' party and then dancing all over each other. He should feel some responsibility in his event and how it's transpired," he added.

World No.40 Nick Kyrgios had also slammed the decision to go ahead with the tour and tweeted: "Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the 'exhibition' speedy recovery fellas, but that's what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE."