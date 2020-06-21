"The idea of music is to liberate the listener and lead him to a frame where he feels he is elevated" - AR Rahman

Music is something that adds flavour to our souls. Our country has been blessed with a rich musical history. From classical songs to Sufi songs and Bollywood numbers, in India, you can find all kind of music as well as music lovers, jamming together, creating something beautiful touches the string of your hearts. The power of music, in any form, is inevitable. It can linger on to your mind for long, without you even noticing it. A song can either something that makes up your mood while sometimes, it can tear you apart, make you miss the long lost love. And that's the magic of music.

Though in the 21st century, it's difficult to find a song that doesn't sound like a 'girlfriend's shopping list' or a remake that will not make your ears bleed, our generation has witnessed some epic songs in the 90s, that still switch on the best in us. From epic Bollywood numbers by Anu Malik and Kumar Sanu to the melodious rhythms by Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, etc. the songs from the 90s were like a snuggle in a cold winter night, making everything around, simply perfect.

But apart from the perfect Bollywood number, one thing that we were blessed with in the 90s were our Indie pop Bands and artists. It was a time when Hindi pop music was coming into their limelight, amplified by platforms like MTV, Great Indian Rock festival and Rock Street Journal. The acoustic flavours of the song, with heart-wrenching lyrics, the songs by the Indie Pop Bands had the power to make a music lover fall in love. Celebrating the great composition of the 90s on World Music Day 2020, let's have a look at some of the amazing Indian Pop Bands.

1. Euphoria:

Founded in 1998, in New Delhi, by the medical student Palash Sen, Euphoria became a hit with its soulful song. The songs such as Maeri, Raja Rani and Dhoom Pichak Dhoom and many more skyrocketed overnight, becoming one of the favourite songs of every 90s kids. The unique blend of music with mixed electric guitar and traditional instruments like the tabla, dholak and sitar helped them gain more fame.

Euphoria, belted out many popular numbers with featured Bollywood actresses such as Vidya Balan and Rimi Sen, making the listeners sang along, danced and ecstatic with joy. Their songs not only serve as pieces of nostalgia, a marker of a time when India had a vibrant music scene but also are representatives of contemporary non-filmi music our country today.

Check out some of the hit Euphoria songs, here:

2. Bombay Vikings

While Lucky Ali gave us some of the most romantic and wanderlust songs, Bombay Vikings mischievous tunes made every 90s kid's heart musical. Be it the famous Kya Surat Hai to Woh Chali-Woh Chali featuring Gauhar Khan, Vikings introduced us to brand-new remixes. Their songs were a perfect amalgamation of the Indian pop and classical music, making it a treat for the listener's ears.

The band which was started by Neeraj Shridhar, Oscar Söderberg, and Mats Nordenborg composed songs and music that had an innate feel-good factor, making it memorable.

Check out some of the hit Bombay Vikings songs, here:

3. The Band Of Boys

Four good looking guys, singing peppy songs, making the heart of every 90s girl skip a beat, alas those were the days! The band of these cuties managed to compose and deliver songs that not only made the listeners groove but also touched their hearts. Though their band came into limelight in the early 20s, it had the ability and essence of the 90s song.

This band was India's first all-male band and their first album 'Yeh Bhi Woh Bhi', was released in 2002, becoming an instant hit. Gaining the title of the Backstreet Boys of India, their songs like Gori, She Drives Me Crazy and Ishq still lingers to the mind of every Indian music lover.

Check out some of the hit The Band Of Boys songs, here:

4. Silk Route

Most of us are a big fan of the mystical singer Mohit Chauhan who has graced many hit songs with his voice. But did you know that he has his own band at a point before entering the Bollywood? You read it right. Singer Mohit Chauhan's band 'Silk Route' was one of India's most popular and successful pop bands. Some of their most iconic songs were Dooba-Dooba, Sab se peeche hum khade and Boondein.

Check out some of the hit Silk Route songs, here:

5. Indian Ocean

Formed in 1990, Indian Ocean was one of the first famous Indie Rock Bands of our country. Founded by Susmit Sen, Asheem Chakravarty, Rahul Ram and Amit Kilam initially, this band has delivered many hit songs such as Bhor, Bandeh etc. Though later, many members quit the band, Indian Ocean has not lost its charm.

Bringing together the magic of folk and fusion music to the audience, this band created songs and tunes with rock music, guitars and drums, sometimes using Indian folk songs. The band has also given music for many Bollywood movies such as Black Friday, Big B's Satyagrah, Masaan etc.

Check out some of the hit Indian Ocean songs, here:

While some the iconic bands were born in India, there are many bands such as Jal from Pakistan that not only blessed us with some soulful songs such Sajni and Aadat but also gave us musical maestro Atif Aslam. Many artists such as Shaan and Alisha China as well as Jagjit Singh and Lucky Ali, contributed many albums as an individual artist, making the 90s music, extraordinary.