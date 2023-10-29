The world woke up on Sunday with the devastating news of famous sitcom Friends actor Matthew Perry's untimely demise. The news of his death has sent shockwaves to the nation. From fans to celebs across the globe have taken to social media and are sharing iconic scenes from Friends featuring Matthew Perry with Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

The world lost a F.R.I.E.N.D today

Matthew Perry essayed the role of Chandler Bing in Friends who was best friends with Joey, Matt LeBlanc. Chandler was not just a character but a friend everyone needed and resonated with. He was cherished by viewers of all ages.

He has created memories through the characters that he portrayed over the years.

Before his career-defining role as Chandler Bing, Matthew Perry forayed into acting a major role as Chazz Russell in the '80s sitcom Second Chances. He was loved for his role in Fools Rush where he was paired opposite Salma Hayek which was released in 1997 an American romantic comedy film starring.

For over a decade, Matthew was part of the popular sitcom Friends. The show aired from 1994 to 2004 and still remains classic, and is still re-watched with great enthusiasm.

He then ventured into various film projects, including The Whole Nine Yards, 17 Again, and The Odd Couple.

Fans flooded X with clips and scenes from Friends.

It’s impossible to pick from 10 seasons, but I keep going back to Chandler and Monica’s proposal as Matthew Perry’s finest moment on Friends because of how deeply felt his performance is. Yes, Perry was a sarcasm god, but his sincerity and sensitivity shines brightly here. pic.twitter.com/cOHMqQ9N4T — Brandon Lewis @ NYFF (@blewis1103) October 29, 2023

It's a beautiful way to remember Matthew Perry. Let's imagine him finding happiness and enjoying moments with friends just like Chandler did. His memory will live on in our hearts. ???#Friends #MatthewPerry pic.twitter.com/33lfnuvuHy — American Information Channel (@USANEW_) October 29, 2023

No one will know how much this person has helped so many people in their hard times, just by watching his 2-3 F.R.I.E.N.D.S episodes would make a bad day better. There will be never be a you again #MatthewPerry pic.twitter.com/pjwLz6yVtb — Abel (@thawekknd) October 29, 2023

Yes Matty, you will be missed.



On days we open Netflix to watch “something else” and still end up watching friends,



On days we have a bad day and need a friend,



On days we just want to turn back the clock ‘cause we are feeling old



RIP #MatthewPerrypic.twitter.com/WYOC0gi6Yh — Ajinkya (@ajinkya_299) October 29, 2023

A vacant seat, but a heart full of memories. RIP Chandler. Thanks for all the laughs. #MatthewPerry pic.twitter.com/tLkEk3d22b — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 29, 2023

While many people loved Matthew Perry for his role as Chandler in Friends, I loved him for Fools Rush In. A truly underrated romcom. He was so endearing in it. ?️?️ pic.twitter.com/Vb749kRruM — Natasha Kimani (@Wacera_K) October 29, 2023

I can’t.. ???

I was just watching “The one with the Halloween Party”



RIP Chandler! ?#MatthewPerry #ChandlerBing pic.twitter.com/uXtO2Zg7wu — Jamie (@jamiegurl38) October 29, 2023

A friend of F.R.I.E.N.D.S ?

Rest In Peace The Legend Matty

Missed Joey & Monica Chemistry

You'll be missed ? #MatthewPerry

Not Matthew Perry, Not Chandler Bing#friends #restinpeace #RIPMathewPerry pic.twitter.com/5RQfMy2CFc — Ashutosh Srivastava ?? (@sri_ashutosh08) October 29, 2023

Waking up to the saddest wnd heartbreaking news of the day, who will take care of Joey now :(. Rest In Peace Chandler Bing #MatthewPerry pic.twitter.com/0M3XFVGxqH — Abel (@thawekknd) October 29, 2023

About his death

The Friends actor was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence on Saturday as per the LA Times.

In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, that released in 2022, he spoke about battling alcoholism and health issues

Battling alcoholism

Perry faced many challenges with alcoholism and drug addiction. Perry openly admitted to having begun drinking at the age of 14, stating, "By the time I was 18, I was drinking every day."

"Acting was another one of my drugs. And it didn't do the damage that alcohol was already starting to do. In fact, it was getting harder and harder to wake up after a night of drinking", he mentioned.

He also revealed that he had several health hazards after his colon burst and was fighting for his life after as his heart stopped working during the surgery.

People quoted Matthew as saying, "The doctors told my family that I had a two-percent chance to live. That's the time I really came close to my life ending." It also said that the actor spent two weeks in a coma and had a colostomy bag for about a year.

Dear Chandler,



You made us Laugh, Cry. Gave us the best Moments ever. Will Miss You. Can't Believe you are Gone...



Prayers as you Move on....



End of an Era #MatthewPerry #Friends pic.twitter.com/772WAzJ3eB — Fundamental Investor ™ ?? (@FI_InvestIndia) October 29, 2023

Matthew's last post

His last post features him relaxing under the moonlight. It read, "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman."

As we bid adieu to Matthew Here's a look at the last scene from the Friends finale episode. The scene shows all of them walking out of Monica's house with her babies.

Sharing the iconic last scene, a fan wrote on X, "Instead of thinking about how Matthew Perry passed away alone, let's think of it like this scene, with Chandler Bing's iconic last line of Friends. He was happy & he'd had some time for coffee and a catch-up with his friends before he had to leave them."