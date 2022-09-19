Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away a week ago after being on the throne for 73 years. She was 96. Her funeral will take place in London today amid the presence of royal families across the globe to world leaders to millions of fans.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin is currently lying in state in London's Westminster Hall for members of the public to pay their respects to the Queen.

President Droupadi Murmu signed the Condolence Book in the memory of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II at Lancaster House, London. pic.twitter.com/19udV2yt0z — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 18, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu meet King Charles III at Buckingham Palace today to pay her condolences.

The lying in state of Queen Elizabeth II has finished - with tens of thousands of people having paid their respects to the monarch.



After the last person filed past the coffin, Black Rod paid her respects as well.https://t.co/8AFWhoEwDA pic.twitter.com/v5E84RQg3U — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 19, 2022

The last time Britain held a state funeral was in 1965 after the demise of prime minister Winston Churchill.

President Biden and the First Lady of the United Stated have visited Westminster Hall to view Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-State pic.twitter.com/Y5LXAr02RV — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 18, 2022

World Royalst family who are attending the ceremony includes Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen's cousin and former king of Spain, King Juan Carlos I, Prince Albert II and Charlene of Monaco, Queen Margret II of Denmark along with Crown Prince Frederik, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary.

King Harald V of Norway, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden with wife, Queen Silvia, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, along with former Dutch queen Princess Beatrix and Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembour.

World leaders have also arrived to pay their last respect to the Queen. This inClyde US President Joe Biden, his French Counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Prime Ministers Justin Trudeau of Canada, Andrew Holness of Jamaica, Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, Anthony Albanese of Australia.

All members of the British royal family including King Charles III and the Queen Consort, his siblings – the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, and the Earl of Wessex – are present at the ceremony.

Six countries and its leaders are omitted from the guest list and this includes Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar.