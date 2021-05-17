Hypertension, popularly known as high blood pressure is a medical condition in which the blood pressure in the arteries is persistently elevated. May 17 is observed as World Hypertension Day, and the theme for this year is ''Measure your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer.'' This year's world hypertension day comes at a time when the entire world is battling the deadly second wave of coronavirus. It should be noted that people with existing medical conditions are at a higher risk if they get infected with Covid-19.

Hypertension: Things to take care of during pandemic times

Hypertension is a very serious medical condition, and if not treated properly, it could result in heart attack, stroke, or kidney damage. Even though this condition demands medical care, most of the patients won't experience any symptoms until it is severe. Medical experts believe that hypertension is one of the most prevalent comorbidities that can be deadly for coronavirus patients.

"The majority (80%) of people diagnosed with COVID-19 will have mild symptoms of a respiratory infection (fever, sore throat, cough) and make full recovery. Some of the people with diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases including Heart Failure (weak heart) may develop more severe symptoms and complications. Therefore extra care is advised for these patients," says ICMR in their Covid guidelines.

How to manage hypertension?

Hypertension could be hereditary, but in the modern world, it is considered a lifestyle disease, which can be managed effectively. Consuming a balanced diet and drinking a lot of water is one of the best ways by which a person can manage hypertension.

Apart from following a healthy diet, people should opt for stress relieving methods such as yoga, meditation, and aromatherapy to eliminate stress and rejuvenate the mind. It is also recommended to maintain a healthy weight and should stay away from unhealthy lifestyle habits such as smoking and drinking.