Every year, April 7 is celebrated as 'World Health Day' to create awareness about a healthy life among people and now amid the present COVID-19 pandemic situation, this day undoubtedly holds even more significance. Thus, in order to encourage people and to spread more awareness about health issues, Bollywood stars shared their thoughts on physical fitness and mental health on social media.

Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini took to her Twitter handle and penned a note on World Health Day for her fans and followers where she emphasised that we should aim to make a better environment for our next generations. The actress wrote: "It is World Health Day today. Time for us to take stock of our health, look around us and try to help contain pollution which is the main cause of ill health. Do our bit to improve the environment and the world we live in. Make a better ambience for the future generations."

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is known for her fitness, took to her Instagram to share an important video message about the second wave of the ongoing pandemic. In the video, Shilpa Shetty can be heard saying that one should not leave the house with a mask and urges everyone to take their health seriously. She captioned the video, "Mask up | Stay home | Stay safe . . . . #COVID19 #StayHome #StaySafe #MaskUp #WorldHealthDay".

Celebrating international health day, actress Kajol also shared a post on her social media handle, giving out rules to follow for a healthier lifestyle on World Health Day. She wrote, "5 rules of staying healthier today in the world. 1. Pull your hands in Raised fist 2. Windows up 3. Drive that car 4. Go home 5. Don't step out And that my friend is how we celebrate #WorldHealthDay 2021".

Meanwhile, actress and dancer Madhuri Dixit also urged her fans to live a healthy life and shared two pictures and a workout video on her Instagram account. In the first picture, the actress can be seen sitting on the floor with her eyes closed, meditating with her pet dog next to her, while the other one features plates of fruits and veggies signifying healthy food habits. "Mind, body, food and soul... Let's pledge for a healthy lifestyle #WorldHealthDay," the actress wrote in the caption of the post.

Actress Esha Deol also spoke about making health a priority not only during difficult times like the present COVID-19 pandemic but at all times. Showing gratitude to all the healthcare workers, the actress wrote, "Health is our responsibility and being healthy a priority not just in these trying times of battling the COVID-19 virus but we must always make it a point to look after ourselves by staying healthy. I salute our healthcare workers for doing their best in keeping us safe. Thank you. Wishing you all the best of health! Stay fit."

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also marked World Health Day with a special Instagram post and shared her thoughts on staying healthy and happy. She wrote: "A healthy outside starts from the inside. It's not about just hitting the gym or looking lean but feeling good about yourself at all times. Choose activities you like doing, let yourself soak in the beauty of nature, feed your body, mind and soul with healthy thoughts and remember keep the inner child in you kicking always! Be crazy, be fun, be random but always be happy."