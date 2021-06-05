The administration of the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh has initiated one more step in the ambitious target of achieving carbon neutrality in the mountainous region. It has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to set up a five-megawatt solar power plant at Zanskar in Kargil,

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the MoU was signed between UT administration, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, and CESL in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur.

"On the path to achieving Carbon Neutrality in Ladakh as per Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision, an MoU to establish a 5 MW Solar Power Plant at Zanskar was signed between UT Admin, LAHDC_K, and Convergence CESL", the Lieutenant Governor tweeted.

He said that this is the first of many such projects in Ladakh's endeavor to achieve carbon neutrality and thanked CESL for taking up the challenge of working in the harsh terrain of Zanskar, adding that CESL's objectives and profile match the needs of Ladakh viz decentralized-efficient energy generation, rural solutions, and innovative financing models.

Off-grid generation, energy-efficient appliances, shortage-based solutions, and sustainable energy-based initiatives will be introduced through this initiative, supported by carbon finance investments.

MoU with SECIL to set up 50 MW solar plant Taru

Ladakh administration has already signed an MoU with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI Ltd) for setting up a 50 MW solar power project at Taru, Leh. Setting up of reasonably large project of 50 MW by SECI would help in contributing to meet the power needs of Ladakh by using clean solar energy. Other projects are also in discussion with SECI to take Ladakh closer to attaining the vision of a carbon-neutral.

Latoo village of Kargil sets example

Latoo is the last village on the Line of Control (LoC) but this village has set an example for the country in generating renewable energy. The first solar lift irrigation scheme was established in this village. The project is inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making carbon neutral.

Kargil Renewable Energy Development Agency (KREDA) has successfully installed and Commissioned a 41 Hp submersible pump backed with 50 Kw Solar Photovoltaic Plant making the first prototype of Solar Lift Irrigation System of Ladakh in this village only. LG Mathur also spoke of the successful decentralized solar power project in Latoo village, Kargil which today caters to the villages' drinking and irrigation needs and stated that such models may be replicated in other villages with similar requirements and expressed hope for the immediate and successful implementation of the project.

Ladakh potential of renewable energy



Ladakh's potential can produce 33 GW of renewable energies such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal. Ladakh's potential to produce 33GW renewable energy could play a huge role in taking Ladakh on the path of carbon neutrality by reducing and eliminating the dependency on fossil fuels for generating power.

Ladakh to be made carbon-neutral region



Making Ladakh a carbon-neutral region is the government's goal. It involves achieving balance between emitting carbon and absorbing it from the atmosphere in carbon sinks. It is significant as greenhouse gas or carbon emissions adversely affect the climate.

"Just like Sikkim has made its mark as an organic state, efforts are being made to make Ladakh a carbon-neutral region," Prime Minister Modi had said unveiling the green plans last year. In 2003, Sikkim became the first state to announce organic farming, which also helped reduce its carbon footprint.