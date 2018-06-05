Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced a ban on the use of thermocol plates in the state as they are a major cause of pollution, as well plastic water bottles less than one-litre capacity at official functions.

Making the announcement at the state-level function to mark the World Environment Day at Sundernagar town in Mandi district, he said a steel bottle would be provided to each student in all government schools in the state to discourage the use of plastic bottles.

He also urged parents to buy steel bottles for their children instead of plastic bottles to help in environment conservation.

Thakur also announced that 10 solid waste management plants would be established across the state for scientific management of waste.

He said special thrust would be laid on the plantation of trees from June 5 to July 1 in Baddi, Nalagarh, Parwanoo, Kala Amb, Paonta Sahib, Sundernagar, Damtal and Una as these were the most polluted cities of the state.

The state on October 2, 2009, imposed a complete ban on the use of polythene bags.

The Chief Minister said the water crisis in Shimla town was due to the pollution and degradation of water catchment areas, rivers and water bodies supplying water to the town.

He said pollution reducing plants would be developed in state nurseries and provided to the people for plantation.

He said the government has asked the state Industries Department to prepare a project for setting up a unit for disposal of pine needles, which was mainly responsible for forest fires in the summer.

Under the theme: "Beat Plastic Pollution", World Environment Day 2018 is issuing a call to action to individuals, governments, the public and the private sector to examine joint solutions to reduce the heavy burden of plastic pollution on our natural places, our wildlife and our own health.