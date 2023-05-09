Mia Khalifa recently shared pictures and videos from her interaction with the students of Oxford. The former porn star shared in her post that she was invited by the Oxford Student Union to speak. While Mia might have thoroughly enjoyed the moment, social media was not ready to accept any of it. And this gave rise to some hilarious reactions. Take a look.

Mia's post

"Yesterday speaking to the Oxford Student Union was one of those life experiences where I was fully aware of how lucky I was to be living it the entire time and trying my best not to let a singular moment go for granted... thank you so much to the @theoxfordunion for the opportunity to speak at such an historic building and organization. I'm humbled and inspired by your passion to instill genuine change in the world and for curating such a diverse list of speakers at your union," Mia wrote sharing a video from the event.

"What you do is incredible and important and I'm honored to have been on your floor. The imposter syndrome was REAL even though I was there to talk about boundaries and confidence and my life experiences, for which you can judge all you want, but I'm at Oxford for the what I've done with my life since then. And thank you to @dilarafindikoglu for dressing me in my DREAM uni fit, I felt like I belonged at Gryffindor house at Oxford," she further added.

Social media loses its calm

"I still don't understand what she was sharing with oxford students," asked one user. "Why tf would she be speaking at Oxford," another user asked. "You know the world is ending when Mia Khalifa is giving lectures to university students," came another response on the video. "This world has gone to (shit emoji)," was a comment from an Instagram user.

"And she wore that (headache emoji)," wrote another user. "What you teach there?," asked a social media user. "Students of the university are enjoying hard," another social media user commented.