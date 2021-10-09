It's said that good deeds never go noticed and unrewarded. All you need is a motto and determination to spread goodness in society. To motivate and inspire people with a pledge to be committed to Save, Serve, and Educate others to stay safe in the covid-19 pandemic, The World Book Of Records (WBR) took the initiative to recognize and honor such individuals. Dr. Navnedhi Waddhwa is one such philanthropist who served society selflessly during the pandemic. The World Book Of Record London (UK) honored her significant role during Covid-19. Mr. Jasvir Singh Shinda Adjudicator and Punjab Vice President World Book of records London UK bestowed the Certificate of Commitment for her endless endeavors.

Dr. Navnedhi Waddhwa believes in the power of gratitude. She is a firm believer in the philosophy of giving back to society. As a humanitarian, she is keenly interested in the welfare of people. Navnedhi says, "Today, I have immense gratitude for everything that I have achieved and I stay rooted in gratitude by giving back to the society." She initiated a free Meditation Marathon during the lockdown to help thousands of people cope with stress and anxiety. Along with this, she also runs the Annapoorti food drive to feed 11 people and feeds stray dogs every day.

Navnedhi expertise in NLP, meditation, manifestation techniques, numerology, graphology (handwriting and signature analyst )Vastu, tarot reading, and energy healing has helped people regain their lost happiness and purpose in life.

Dr. Navnedhi Waddhwa is the encapsulation of positivity, strength, and peace. She helps the lost souls to connect with their inner identities. As an established Meditation and Transformation Coach, her guidance has helped people find their true purpose in life. Being trained by celebrated author and celebrity coach Tony Robbins and renowned American author and co-founder of Neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), Richard Bandler, Dr. Navnedhi Waddhwa desires to share the knowledge with other beings.

Having received the Times Power Woman award, Dr. Navnedhi Waddhwa is among the forty most influential women. She is the recipient of the India Today Excellence in Healthcare award for her work. Likewise, she received the Lokmat Lifestyle Award, 2020, for fortune-telling and her work as a meditation guru. She was also featured in Forbes and was also named 'the Femina Power Brand, 2021'. Dr. Navnedhi Waddhwa wears multiple feathers but her vision is clear - i.e to serve society. she was also invited as a speaker by ET "covid warrior "

Being a peoples' person, Dr. Navnedhi Waddhwa is always concerned about the welfare of other beings. She, through her expertise in NLP, meditation, manifestation techniques, numerology, graphology, Vastu, tarot reading, and energy healing, envisions to be the change-maker and make this planet a better place.