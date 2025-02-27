The World Bank has reaffirmed its positive outlook on India's economic growth, urging global companies to invest in the country.

Speaking at the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Business Summit' here, World Bank Country Director, Auguste Tano Kouame, dismissed worries over short-term fluctuations, calling India "the shining light in the world."

In his address at the session titled "Leveraging MDB (multilateral development bank) Resources to Unlock Opportunities for the Private Sector," Kouame said, "If somebody is worried about recent data, we would like to say that don't worry. India is the shining light in the world. If you are looking to invest, then come and invest here. The Indian growth makes it the place to invest".

He pointed out that variations of one percentage point in economic growth do not alter the World Bank's optimistic outlook towards India.

"We are not worried about India's growth at the moment. We are very bullish about India and will remain bullish," Kouame added.

India has maintained its status as the fastest-growing large economy. The January 2025 edition of the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects (GEP) report projects India's economy to grow at a steady rate of 6.7 per cent in both FY26 and FY27, significantly outpacing global and regional peers. At a time when global growth is expected to remain at 2.7 per cent in 2025-26, this robust performance underscores India's resilience and its growing significance in shaping the world's economic trajectory.

The GEP report credits this extraordinary momentum to a thriving services sector and a revitalised manufacturing base, driven by transformative government initiatives. From modernising infrastructure to simplifying taxes, these measures are fuelling domestic growth and positioning India as a cornerstone of global economic stability. With its closest competitor, China, decelerating to 4 per cent growth next year.

Complementing the World Bank report, the latest update from the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) World Economic Outlook (WEO) also reinforces India's strong economic trajectory. The IMF forecasts India's growth to remain at 6.5 per cent for both 2025 and 2026, aligning with earlier projections from October. This consistent growth outlook reflects India's stable economic fundamentals and its ability to maintain momentum despite global uncertainties.

(With inputs from IANS)