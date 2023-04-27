Many special children participated in a program, which was held on behalf of Zen Healing Centre, Pollachi to create awareness among the public about autism on the occasion of World Autism Day. Each year, World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated on April 2 after UNGA's unanimous declaration to highlight the need to help improve the quality of life of those with autism so they can lead full and meaningful lives as an integral part of society. In the program, various programs like singing, dancing, and ramp-walk were held for special children and differently-abled children.

Autistic children excelled in competitions to prove that they too are capable of engaging in normal activities. Prizes were also distributed to the children who won the prizes in sports, which had been conducted earlier.

Special event, a grand success

Dr. Saravanan of ASD Hospital Pollachi, Kuppuraj Thalanar Estate Valparai, Dr. Arun MD, Venkatesh and Anand, Western Ghats coir manufacturers Pollachi, participated as special guests in the ceremony. Parents, friends, and staff were also invited. Special children danced and sang and delivered artistic performances as parents and spectators cheered them on.

The program started at 5.30 PM as the special guests arrived and were warmly welcomed. Snacks were also arranged for the attendees. The program started with a devotional group song followed by a welcome speech, which was given by organizer Mrs. Kavitha Lakshmanan (psychologist), who runs the special school for special needs children.

The event concluded with the national anthem by 7.45 pm.

What is autism?

Autism is a lifelong neurological condition that manifests during early childhood, irrespective of gender, race, or socio-economic status. The term Autism Spectrum refers to a range of characteristics. Appropriate support, accommodation and acceptance of this neurological variation allow those on the Spectrum to enjoy equal opportunity, and full and effective participation in society. Autism is mainly characterized by its unique social interactions, non-standard ways of learning, keen interests in specific subjects, inclination to routines, challenges in typical communications and particular ways of processing sensory information.

The rate of autism in all regions of the world is high and the lack of understanding has a tremendous impact on individuals, their families and communities.