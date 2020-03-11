Bollywood diva Rakul Preet Singh has been slowly and gradually making her way in the film fraternity. The "De De Pyaar De" actress is not only known for her killer looks and styling sense, but also for her workout regime. Rakul works really hard at the gym to maintain the perfect body that she has. She keeps her fans inspired through her fitness pictures and videos shared on social media platforms.

Today, she shared a scintillating picture that has no filter and is an all-natural click with a hashtag saying, #workoutglow. This post-workout glow on Rakul Preet's face will surely inspire her fans to hit the gyms, right away. In the picture, Rakul can be seen donning her aqua color gym outfit with no makeup at all. The glow on her face clearly tells that she had a blast this morning while working out.

This is not the first time that the Rakul has shared something related to her fitness regime. She has been spotted sharing various videos and pictures of herself sweating out in the gym. She even shared a video of herself doing a headstand.

Perfecting the posture in the video, she wrote, "From a relatively weaker neck to doing a headstand the sense of achievement and the high you feel once you overcome your fears is priceless ❤️ @anshukayoga you have moulded me into a better version of myself Physically and mentally #strongisthenewsexy #fitnessisfun .. don't try at home without assistance."

Check out these hot and inspiring workout posts by Rakul!

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is not possible if you are not eating right. Rakul, being a big-time foodie, shared what she likes to eat when Sophie Choudry tagged her in #whatsinurdabba challenge. She shared the picture of her meal and wrote, "People who know me know how much I loveeee food and eating clean is a lifestyle for me no matter which part of the world I am shooting in. Every meal is pre planned to make sure it's nutritious and tasty. I turned vegan about two months back and love basic ghar ka khaana for the goodness our Indian cooking has ❤️ thanku @akshayarora3 for making sure I don't miss home food ❤️ So My dabba today has spinach jowar Rotis, lady finger and green dal ."

On the work front, Rakul was last seen with Rajkumar Rao and Hema Malini in Shimla Mirch. As per the reports, she's shooting with Arjun Kapoor for their upcoming flick.