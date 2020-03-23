Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan who belongs to the newer breed of actors has certainly made a name for herself in a very short span of time. From her acting skills to her fit physique, the diva has continued to grace the screen and engage the audience with herself.

Unlike other starlets, Sara who started her Bollywood innings with Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Kedarnath' had to undergo a massive transformation before her big on-screen debut. Her journey from being overweight and battling PCOD to being lean is one of inspiration and true dedication.

Sara vs Weight Loss

In her own words, Sara says, "The transition from pizza to salad and from lethargy to cardio is how I kick-started my fitness journey. I simply started eating healthy and began working out...".Sara who weighed over 95kgs took over a year and a half to get into the shape of her life before essaying her character in movies like 'Kedarnath' and 'Simba'. She worked extensively to get back in shape and entered the Bollywood with a bang. Now she has one of the most drool-worthy figures in b-town.

Sara is often spotted outside gyms and she never misses her workout. Being quarantined the star is forced to be at home and carry out her fitness regime from there. But with high hopes, you can achieve anything and Sara is a perfect example for that. Yesterday, Sara shared her in-house workout regime with fans, motivating them to be healthy while being on lockdown. She wrote,

"I support Janta Curfew! Meanwhile fitness and motivation I Pursue!

I sincerely urge this to become a worldview

Stay Fit Stay Safe Stay Home ☮️

Tabata Workout

20 seconds of-

1. Burpees

2. Squat Jumps

3. Mountain climbers

4. Reverse Lunges

5. Shoulder taps in high plank

6. Jumping jacks

7. 2 reverse lunges and 1 squat jump

8. Burpees again "

Check out her workout video

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 alongside her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. She will soon hit the screen with the remake of Govinda's Coolie no. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. This film has also been directed by comic king David Dhawan.