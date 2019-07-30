Here's all you have to know about Tamanna Simhadri, the first transgender contestant of Bigg Boss.

In the first two seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu, wild card entries have happened almost after four weeks of the show. But in the third season, wild card entry has happened right after the first week itself. On July 29 episode, the housemates have seen the entry of Tamanna Simhadri, the first wild card entrant of the third season.

1. Born as Simhadri Mastan, Tamanna is now one of the participants of Telugu TV series. Speculations have always been rife that the transgender contestant will be entering the show, but that was in the previous season and it happened in the current season. Also, she is the first transwoman to contest in the newly formed Andhra Pradesh.

2. Tamanna Simhadri is from Avanigadda, a small village in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, but was raised in Vijayawada. She is so much in love with her hometown that she wants to dedicate her life for serving her city.

3. Tamanna's father Simhadri Nageswara Rao was a farmer and her mother Nirmala was a homemaker. She has an elder brother and they have stopped talking to each other for a long time and her uncles were highly influenced by politicians. Slowly, she moved to Mumbai.

4. She is someone who is very much interested in studies, but couldn't pursue all that she wanted due to some financial issues. But still, she managed to complete SSC and pursued PUC, which is equivalent to Intermediate Education, from Andhra University. Later, she obtained her degree in Bachelor of Computer Applications from Indira Gandhi Open University.

5. She was passionate about becoming an actor and modelling was always on her mind. With the help of her transgender friend, she started working for an NGO in Mumbai for the welfare of women and transgender community.

6. She won a beauty pageant title Miss Transgender Mumbai in 2010 and extended her support for Sri Reddy in protest against casting couch.

7. Tamanna has some really big dreams. She wants to share screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi and says that Uday Kiran was her first celebrity crush. If given a chance, she would definitely want to prove her skill.

8. Post elections, Tamanna perceived Bigg Boss house as an opportunity to get closer to people and make a name for herself.