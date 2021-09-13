We have often seen celebrities strut in and out of airports, at award shows, weddings or even to the gym always flaunting their beautiful lustrous tresses. Whether it's short hair like Deepika Padukone or waist-length tresses like Kiara Advani, these beautiful divas always have maintained their great hair. Although these celebs subject their hair to various chemicals and heating products, they have an oil-free scalp and zero split ends 24x7.

Vivek Shyam Bhatia shows how to up your hair game. Over the years, he has worked with celebrities like Rahul Dravid, Shiamak Davar, Vikram Phadnis, Smita Bansal, Deepika Singh, Harshali Malhotra, Monika Khanna, Mr. World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal among others, he claims.

He says he is the creative director of Shyam's Salon and Academy and is also the founder of Mantastic Barbers. He went on to share easy ways to get hair like your favourite Bollywood celebrity. From getting a cut to hair masks, here's what he had to say:

- Protect your hair before using any thermal tool. Whether it's an over-the-counter product or a professional salon product, always use some protection before styling to avoid the harmful effects of the heat.

- Opt for Sulphate, Chloride & Paraben Free shampoos, it cleanses the hair gently & doesn't rip off the natural moisture & also prevents hair colour fadage.

- Give yourself a hot oil massage once a week. Use castor oil, yes it's a little dense but it repairs your scalp, strengthens your roots, and also promotes hair growth.

- Pamper your hair once in a while, indulge in a hair keratin treatment every once in 4-6 months, keeping the hair fiber strong & enjoy a long-lasting gloss.

- Ditch those plastic hairbrushes and use a neem wood comb. It's natural, sans any chemicals, and only keeps your scalp and hair clean.

- Get a haircut every few months. It's the easiest way to remove any split ends, frizzy ends, and dry ends. Besides, just get a trim instead of getting a drastic haircut.

You can always choose to let your tresses to fate, but Bhatia's tips are easy and the simplest way to pamper your tresses.