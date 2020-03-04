In the run-up to International Women's Day, the Buldhana district administration in Maharashtra has come up with one of its kind initiatives to celebrate womanhood as it is giving an opportunity to the bright girls of Zilla Parishad schools to be the District Collector for a day. Conceptualised by Buladhana Collector Suman Rawat Chandra, the drive aims to instil confidence in young girls and motivate them to perform better in studies.

The 7-day long initiative which kickstarted on Monday and will end on Sunday saw Poonam Deshmukh, a class 8 student from Padoli Zilla Parishad school, as the collector on the first day. Understanding her responsibilities well, she participated in the 'Lokshahi Din' (Democracy Day), assessed the unseasonal rainfall and interacted with the media.

The Twitter handle of the Buldhana district administration shared photos of Poonam from the first day and it garnered praises from all corners with many users suggesting that this initiative should be adopted across the country.

#buldana: collector suman chandra started a impressive activity on occasion international womens day.. zilha parishad high school good scorer girl become an one day collector in Buldana. pic.twitter.com/v3Dh8ykWyh — DISTRICT INFORMATION OFFICE, BULDHANA (@InfoBuldhana) March 4, 2020

#CollectorForADay #IWD2020

To a run up the International Womens Day, for a week few of the bright girls vl be given n opportunity to be Collector for a day. Today’s Collector Zilla Parishad School’s bright star Poonam Deshmukh.@NITIAayog @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/GtXgALX9gO — Suman Rawat Chandra (@oiseaulibre3) March 2, 2020

Chandra, an IAS officer of the 2010 cadre who took charge in December 2019, sat next to the girls to guide them about the functioning of the administration and how it tackles social and other issues.

Talking about the initiative, Chandra said, "They get exposure for a day and we also make them write a diary wherein they note down their experience and their vision for society. They will be reading and sharing their experience during a program on International Women's Day."

"On day 2, we were joined by a class 9 student from a Zilla Parishad school in Malkapur Taluka named Maria. She attended a census meeting and also oversaw the training program of census activities," she added.

Buldhana administration also launched a health campaign called 'Pink Week'

Along with the novel initiative, the administration of the Buldhana district is also running a health campaign by the name 'Pink Week' to raise awareness among the women and focus on their overall welfare.

The authorities organized screening for anaemia, breast cancer, cervical cancer and regular non- communicable diseases to ensure good health for women.