A total of 24 cases of sexual harassment were reported by women sportspersons from January 2017 to December 2022 in the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

In a written reply to the question of Sanjay Singh in the Rajya Sabha regarding the total number of complaints received regarding sexual harassment of women sportspersons during the last five years, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anuran Singh Thakur shared this information among the members.

The Minister further informed that out of these 24 cases, punishments have been given in 14 cases as per the Central Civil Services Rules.

Regarding a query whether a Parliament Committee has found that many cases could not be registered due to lack of information, the Minister said that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has issued a circular to ensure a safe and positive environment in sports by making all stakeholders aware that there is an expectation, at all times, of appropriate behavior consistent with the core values of sportsmanship and appropriate moral conduct.

The following measures have also been advised for compliance: -

Woman coach to be a mandatory part of any contingent with female athletes during domestic/international camps and competition exposures.

Compliance Officer to be appointed in all National Coaching Camps and Foreign Exposures for communicating regularly with athletes and others to ensure that the guidelines are being

followed as well as enforced as per the Standard Operating Procedure on prevention of sexual harassment in sports and also ensuring reporting of violations to the responsible authorities.

Pre-camp sensitization modules are to be designed and presented to all athletes, coaches and support staff together before the commencement of any National Coaching Camp and Foreign Exposure.

Increasing the strength of women Coaches/Support Staff in National Coaching Camps by respective Sports Federations.

Mechanism for filing sexual harassment complaints in different Sports Federations of India

Replying to another question of Abdul Wahab, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports informed that provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) (POSH) Act, 2013 are applicable to all the National Sports Federations (NSFs) and other sports organizations.

"The NSFs and other sports organizations are bound to take action in terms of the extant legal provisions in the cases of sexual harassment reported to them", the Minister stated.

For sensitizing the NSFs in the matter of sexual harassment in sports, instructions have been issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports from time to time for taking the requisite measures as required by law on part of the NSFs

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports does not maintain data about complaints of sexual harassment filed by sportspersons with the concerned sports bodies.