Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday announced that women's self-help groups will be allotted land for setting up one petrol pump in every district.

Inaugurating the first petrol pump set up by the Zilla Mahila Samaikhya in Narayanpet district, the Chief Minister said it was a delightful moment that a women's group has set up a petrol pump for the first time in the country.

He stated that initially, the government would make arrangements for women groups to set up one petrol pump in each district on government land. Later, steps will be taken for one petrol pump in each Assembly constituency.

He claimed that the 'people's government' accorded top priority to the welfare and development of women. "Self-help groups have been revived soon after the people's government assumed power in the state. As many as 67 lakh women members are part of the self-help groups. The government's main objective is to promote one crore women millionaires in Telangana. Women are being encouraged in all fields," he said.

The Chief Minister mentioned that women groups are already the owners of 600 buses in Road Transport Corporation. The government is also providing opportunities for women to set up 1,000 MW solar power plants. Women self-help groups are being allowed to set up stalls at Shilparamam to sell products manufactured by them.

He announced that two sarees would be distributed as a gift to each member of women's groups every year. The government will spend Rs.1,000 crore on this programme.

Revanth Reddy said the government has already decided to hand over the management of government schools in rural areas to women's groups. He asked them to focus on the development of schools and assured all support from the government. He said if schools lack teachers and proper infrastructure, the women should bring it to the notice of the District Collector.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone building of a new government medical college at Narayanpet.

Interacting with students, he said though the Centre refused to sanction medical colleges to the state, state Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha worked hard to get permission for eight medical colleges. "The government is making efforts to develop infrastructure in the new medical college. Students should take advantage of the facilities provided in the medical college," he said.

Revanth Reddy told the medicos that the doctor's profession is not a job but a responsibility. Doctors can deliver good services to the state if they excel in their profession, he said.

He announced that the medical college will be named after former MLA Chittem Narsi Reddy, who served the people of the region for 50 years.

