Women fat like barrel, no longer have hips like 8; DMK leader's obnoxious remarks draw ire

As if the recent remark by Uttarakhand CM on women wearing ripped jeans wasn't insensitive enough, now a DMK candidate has made the headlines for his completely obnoxious statement comparing women to cows. Not just that, DMK's Dindigul Leoni said women these days have gone "fat like barrel" and no longer have "hips like 8".

The video of Leoni making those shocking remarks went viral on social media, drawing the wrath of netizens. To make matters worse, these remarks were made by the DMK candidate during an election rally in Tamil Nadu ahead of the elections. The political leader can also be seen making lewd gestures to convey his point across.

You know, there are many types of cows. In farms, you would have seen foreign cows. People use a milking machine for foreign cows. A person will switch on the machine and 40 litres of milk will come out in an hour. By drinking that milk, all our women have become fat like a balloon. Earlier, a woman's figure looked like the number 8. They could carry children on their hips. But now, if they hold a child, it slips away because they have become like a barrel. All our children have also become fat," Leoni can be heard saying in the viral video.

Watch the video below:

.@KanimozhiDMK Madame please get rid of womanizers like Dindigul Leoni, Vairamuthu etc in your party before you talk about women's safety.. pic.twitter.com/cVkGCQ8eGi — Vishwatma ?? (@HLKodo) March 24, 2021

DMK leader faces netizens' ire

