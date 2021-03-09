What counts, intention or action? Do women need to be told that they belong in the kitchen? Whether they do or not is another moot point, for some other day. But either way, do they need to be told that? The American fast-food chain Burger King thinks so; that women belong in the kitchen with a disclaimer, "If they want to of course."

While Burger King's intentions behind the attention-grabbing campaign might be honorable, but the timing of its Twitter post, that is the International Women's Day didn't exactly do any good. Burger King UK announced on social media, "Women belong in the kitchen. If they want to, of course. Yet only 20 percent of chefs are women. We're on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career."

Thus the hamburger fast-food chain launched its new scholarship programme which will help female Burger King employees pursue a career in the culinary industry.

Burger King maintains its stance

Among the several sharp reactions, one user, that is its chief rival KFC, suggested that the company delete its post. "The best time to delete this post was immediately after posting it. The second best time is now."

To which the company responded, "Why would we delete a tweet that's drawing attention to a huge lack of female representation in our industry, we thought you'd be on board with this as well? We've launched a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career."

The company got the public sentiment right, as the tweet did draw attention. But whether they interpreted it well, is another question.

A debate ensues, a heated one!

A woman complained about that being the first tweet she read on the day. If the burger giant was going for grabbing attention, well it caught people's minds too. With heated discussion on sexism, gender bias, feminism and women's role in society (apart from their responsibilities in the house).

"Somebody working at Burger King really looked at this and thought it was a good idea," commented one user sarcastically.

To which the food giant replied, "To bring attention to the huge lack of female representation in the restaurant industry. Yeah, we think it's a good idea, that's why we've created a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career."