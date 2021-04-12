Right or wrong is not the point. But the fact remains that historically any first set of fashion show, beauty pageant or model hunt has met with sharp criticism and widespread protests. When Srinagar Fashion Show was held in Tagore Hall, Srinagar on April 10, history repeated itself. There's the conservative point of view and there's Covid; while the organisers gave a shout out, many protested silently. We bring you both sides of the story.

Kashmir Fashion Show amidst Covid



The fashion show included a line-up of 10 designers and 22 models of Kashmir. Designer Rajdeep Ranawat, model photographer Montu Tomar, model Sony Kaur and make-up artist Kazi Rai were the judges for the evening.

Dozens of those from the art fraternity and creative fields participated in the fashion show that was organised by All JK Youth Society. The event saw the presence of models, designers, dancers, rap artists and even stand-up comedians. That's not it, as per local media reports, the event was supported by hundreds of enthusiastic supporters and attendees.

What the organisers say

President All JK Youth Society told Kashmirwalla that this was the first ever fashion show where the models and designers and other talent was local whereas the jury comprised celebrities from Mumbai. Vice President of the organisation, Yana Mir, said this was a platform to take local talent, comprising artisans and craftsmen, to the world. He also said the whole country was waiting with open arms to welcome Kashmiri models, artistes and designers. This platform intended to generate encouragement and employment among the youth of the Valley.

What the women protestors say

As many as 60 women donning Abayas held a silent protest in Srinagar on a stretch on the same road where the fashion show was happening in a hotel. The women were holding placards but did not indulge in sloganeering. The women protested to show their disapproval of the fashion show. As per a couple of interviews given by some of the women to local portals, they said, "This is an attempt to malign the valley by turning it corrupt and immoral." They also added, this was an attempt to make women aware of the hijab and not force it into somebody.

This is the second fashion show in the region in less than a month's time. Earlier this month, another similar event, Kashmir Fashion Show was organised at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.