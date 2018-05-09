Woman Who Lost Arm to Crocodile in Zimbabwe Weds in Hospital

A woman who lost her arm in a crocodile attack in Zimbabwe days before her wedding tied the knot with her husband on May 5 in a ceremony arranged in the hospital chapel.Zanele Ndlovu was attacked while paddling on the Zambezi River in Victoria Falls on April 30, five days before her planned wedding to Jamie Fox. She was pulled into the river by the crocodile and Fox then jumped into action to pull her away from the animal, and amp;nbsp;a news report said.