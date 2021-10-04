In a viral video, a woman is seen trying to set herself ablaze in front of Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's house. The timely intervention has apparently saved a precious life.

The cops are preventing her from setting herself on fire and are seen pouring water on the woman in the clip. Reports claim that she has been detained by the cops and the investigation is on. However, it is not clear when did the incident happen and the purpose behind her extreme step.

In the video doing rounds on social media sites, the woman is heard saying that Ajith is responsible for her death while she tried to self immolate.

Reportedly, she was an employee at a hospital and she had earlier claimed that she lost a job because of a South star.

Ajith's Next Valimai for Pongal

Meanwhile, the majority of the shooting of Ajith's next film Valimai has been completed. The makers had announced their plans for its release. The much-awaited flick will be out for Pongal 2022.

It means Valimai will be taking on SS Rajamoulis magnum opus RRR, a multilingual starring Ram Charan, Junior NTR, and Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Ajith is on a bike trip and landed in Agra in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, 4 October. A picture of him posing for the camera in the World Famous Taj Mahal.

Valimai marks the second union of producer Boney Kapoor, director H Vinoth and Ajith after Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil version of the Hindi hit movie Pink. The latest flick has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, Nirav Shah's cinematography, and Gokul Chandran's editing.

The shooting was started in 2019, but the Covid-19 lockdown has delayed the film's release.

The film has Huma Qureshi in the female lead with Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Sumithra, Kartikeya Gummakonda, and others in the supporting roles.