A 26-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her flat in Shree Apartments located at Maruti Nagar, BTM Layout 1st Stage, Bengaluru. The incident happened on Sunday (May 10) night.

As per our sources, the woman, who was working as a techie in a software company in HSR Layout, apparently had an argument with her mother over the phone post which she stopped responding to her mother's calls.

On Sunday, after 9.30 pm, her mother alerted her daughter's neighbours to check on her when she didn't answer to her repeated phone calls and text messages.

The neighbours rushed to her apartment and found that the door was locked from the inside. They broke into the flat and found her hanging from the ceiling fan. No suicide note was found at the spot and the reason why she took such a drastic step to end her life is yet to be known.

When we contacted Inspector Prakash Lodapatil, who was present at the spot along with his police team, told International Business Times, India, "No suicide note was found in the girl's apartment. there are 'no suspicious circumstances' surrounding her death. We are currently waiting for her parents to come from West Bengal to Bengaluru for further investigation."