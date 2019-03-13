In a bizarre incident, a 26-year-old woman jumped on the tracks of Delhi Metro's Dwarka Mor station on Tuesday to fetch a Rs 2,000 note. Chetna Sharma came under the train but escaped unhurt.

Eyewitnesses said that she jumped on the track and remained still when she saw the Metro coaches. The train stopped after the passengers raised an alarm. Chetna, who hails from Jharoda Kalan area of Delhi, came out of the tracks after the train stopped.

"She lay wedged between the tracks to save herself when she looked at the Metro train. The driver of the train stopped when people raised alarm and immediately CSIF in-charge and station controller reached the spot," an eyewitness told Hindustan Times.

The woman was later detained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), questioned and then released after she submitted a written apology for disrupting the Metro services.

In January, a 45-year-old man travelling by Blue Line from Dwarka to Noida had jumped on the railway track at Rajeev Chowk Metro Station and was crushed under the wheels. A police investigation later revealed that the man had committed suicide by deliberately jumping on the track on seeing the approaching metro.

In February, a man accidentally fell on Delhi Metro tracks. Although he managed to survive, his right foot was severed. The incident also led to disruption in services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations.

Last year, Delhi Metro authorities had reported more than 200 incidents of passengers trying to cross the tracks at various stations which led to several deaths and injuries to people.

The CISF is planning to install platform screen doors at all under construction stations to avert such incidents. Under section 64 of the Delhi Metro Operation and Maintainance Act, crossing or trespassing the track is a punishable offence that amounts to a Rs 250 fine.