In a weird incident, a woman in France was hit by a meteorite while having coffee on the terrace with her friend.

According to reports in local media outlets, the woman was hit on her ribs by a mysterious object that resembled a pebble.

"I heard a big 'Poom' coming from the roof next to us. In the second that followed, I felt a shock on the ribs. I thought it was an animal, a bat. We thought it was a piece of cement, the one we apply to the ridge tiles. But it didn't have the colour," said the woman, French newspaper Les Dernieres Nouvelles d'Alsace reported.

Shocked by the incident, the woman soon handed over the pebble to geologist Dr Thierry Rebmann.

Upon examination, Rebmann confirmed that the alleged object was a meteorite and it contain a mixture of iron and silicon.

The media report further noted that all the pieces of the meteorite were recovered, and it weighed almost 100 grams.

According to Rebmann, the occurrence of a meteorite hitting a human is very rare, and this incident which happened in France is something which will happen only once in a lifetime.

Interestingly, it was in 1954 that the first case of a meteorite hitting a human was reported. In the US, a meteorite, which weighed more than three kilograms directly struck a person and caused several bruises.

"It's very rare, in our temperate environments, to find them. They merge with other elements. On the other hand, in a desert environment, we can find them more easily," said Rebmann.