Of late, there have been shocking incidents of mistreatment towards women, and there's yet another report exposing the inhumane behaviour of a Madhya Pradesh hospital behaviour. According to an NDTV report, a woman seeking treatment at a Madhya Pradesh hospital was allegedly dragged through mud for 300 meters before being thrown out by the security guard. The sheer disregard to human life, who appeared to be helpless, was beyond comprehension.

According to reports, the security guard was sacked by the administration only after the photos of the vile act went viral on social media, drawing severe criticism and backlash. In the photo, the security guard, who appeared to be in his blue uniform, was seen dragging a woman likely in her 30s by her hand.

Hospital denies allegations

The incident reportedly took place at Khargone, which is 320 kilometers from Bhopal. Reacting to the incident, the hospital authorities denied the allegations of the woman being dragged but confirmed a mentally unstable woman was removed from the premises.

Shocking pictures from Khargone district hospital in MP. Pics show a mentally disturbed woman being dragged out of hospital gate by security guard. As per hospital's civil surgeon, the security guard has been removed after the Feb. 18 incident. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/ciqd1PCSx3 — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) February 20, 2021

"The woman was mentally unstable. Somebody had dropped her without informing the hospital authorities...she had been misbehaving, abusing the staff...so the officials asked the security guard to take her away... she, however, sat at the gate, blocking the entrance. So, when an ambulance arrived, the security guard just removed her...there was no dragging," Dr Divyesh Verma, the civil surgeon of the district, told NDTV.

International Business Times has reached out to the hospital, requesting a statement about the incident and the copy will be duly updated.