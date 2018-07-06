A 26-year-old girl was held by the police in Hyderabad for flying a drone at historic monument Charminar in Hyderabad. Police reached the spot and seized the drone and remote control. According to Hyderabad Police's notification, government agencies and organisations need to get prior permission before flying Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).
Woman booked for flying drone at Charminar
A 26-year-old girl was held by police in Hyderabad for flying a drone at historic monument Charminar in Hyderabad.
Suggested Articles